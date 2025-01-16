North of 96th roundup: Swayzee Loinz, Crate Escapes dog bar among new businesses

Multiple retailers, restaurants and other businesses and organizations recently opened or began planning new locations in the north suburbs of Indianapolis. Here’s a rundown:

Swayzee Loinz

Swayzee Loinz Inc., maker of the Original Swayzee Indiana Hand Breaded Tenderloin, opened its first restaurant on Jan. 4 in Carmel.

The restaurant at 7241 E. 146th St. offers four tenderloin sizes (sliders, 1/4 pound, 1/3 pound and 10 ounces) and three flavors (regular, spicy and Italian).

Menu options include a traditional pork tenderloin sandwich, salad and pizza. The pizza is made from a 10-ounce tenderloin with marinara sauce, toppings and cheese. Sides on the menu include baked beans, macaroni and cheese, and coleslaw.

In 2012, owner Jim Cruea purchased a century-old meat market out of foreclosure in Swayzee, a Grant County town with roughly 910 residents about 60 miles north of Indianapolis. While Cruea initially struggled to regain sales, he told IBJ in 2023 that he realized over time the breaded pork tenderloin with its 130-year-old recipe was by far his most popular item.

In 2016, he converted the meat market to Swayzee Tenderloins and began shipping and delivering tenderloins to customers throughout Indiana, including to restaurants, markets and not-for-profits that prepare and sell them at fundraising events.

The company has a USDA federally inspected production and distribution facility in Swayzee where 5,000 tenderloins are produced each day. For distribution, Cruea also partnered with Indianapolis-based Piazza Produce Inc.

In spring 2020, after the company shut down during the beginning of the pandemic, Cruea began hosting pop-up events in parking lots throughout the state that would be advertised on social media.

Cruea originally planned to open his restaurant at Spring Mill Station in Westfield before relocating plans to Carmel.

Swayzee Loinz in Carmel is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Crate Escapes

What is believed to be Indiana’s first dog park and bar, Crate Escapes, plans to open Jan. 24 at 18595 Carousel Lane near Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Crate Escapes will be a membership-based off-leash indoor/outdoor dog park, bar and dog care facility. The 10,000-square-foot indoor area and a two-acre outdoor space will provide room for dogs to run and play while their humans enjoy food, drinks, games and the sight of canines romping around.

Megan Schaffer will operate Crate Escapes with her sister Jen Ehlers and brother-in-law Aaron Ehlers.

Indianapolis-based Hoerstman Design Shop LLC designed Crate Escapes, which features Cape Cod-style architecture.

People who want to visit with their dogs will first need to download the Crate Escapes app where they will create an account and complete their pup’s profile. Dogs will need to be up to date on their vaccinations and be properly socialized with other dogs and humans.

People will be allowed to have up to four dogs on a single membership, which will provide access to the bar and dog park. Annual memberships will be available for $479. Memberships are not required, and owners will be able to purchase a day pass for $15 per dog. Monthly passes will be available for $49 per dog.

Kroger Marketplace

A Jan. 29 grand opening is planned for a $41 million, 120,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace store and fuel center at 7450 Fishers Station Drive at the former site of a Marsh Supermarkets on the east side of Allisonville Road.

The store will replace Kroger’s current 67,000-square-foot grocery on the opposite side of Allisonville at 7272 Fishers Crossing Drive.

24/7 Dink

24/7 Dink, an indoor pickleball facility operated by three local tech entrepreneurs, will open in the coming weeks at a former Marsh Supermarkets store in Fishers.

The 60,000-square-foot 24/7 Dink Pickleball facility will feature 20 indoor pickleball courts at the former Marsh store at the northeast corner of East 116th Street and Brooks School Road.

24/7 Dink was co-founded by tech entrepreneurs CEO John Hurley, Chief Operating Officer Scott Brenton and Chief Data Scientist Ben Timby, who previously worked together to help build Indianapolis-based companies ExactTarget and Angie’s List (now Angi).

Players will use artificial intelligence and video to analyze their performance.

Hurley, Brenton and Timby are working with Isaac Bamgbose, CEO of Indianapolis-based New City Development, to develop the plan for 24/7 Dink. Bamgbose owns the property, which would be leased by 24/7 Dink.

24/7 Dink will have a three-tiered, per-person price model ranging from $2.50 to $30, depending on if visitors are playing singles or doubles and the time and day they visit the facility.

The building at 12150 E. 116th St. was one of seven Marsh stores in Fishers that closed in 2017 after the locally based supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy.

Tous les Jours

Tous les Jours, a French-Asian chain of bakery and cafes, opened last month at 110 W. Main St., Suite 115, at Sophia Square in Carmel’s Arts & Design District.

The shop offers more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts that are baked in-store daily.

Tous les Jours, which means “every day” in French, launched in the United States in 2004. It was named to Franchise Times’ Top 500 Franchises List in 2023.

The chain has more than 110 stores in the U.S. and more than 1,650 stores around the world.

Tous les Jours in Carmel is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mochi Joy

Mochi Joy, which previously operated a commercial kitchen at the Noblesville VFW, plans to open a store Feb. 1 at 8664 E. 96th St. in Fishers.

At its new location, Mochi Joy will offer Hawaiian-style doughnuts, full coffee service and an expanded treat menu.

Mochi doughnuts, which originated in Hawaii, are a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese rice cakes known as mochi. They are known for their chewy texture and light, crispy coating.

Cafe Patachou

Cafe Patachou’s eighth restaurant in central Indiana opened Dec. 17 at 8654 E. 116th St. in Fishers.

Martha Hoover, who opened the first Cafe Patachou in 1989, announced plans in 2022 for the new 2,500-square-foot restaurant near the Nickel Plate arts and entertainment district.

Cafe Patachou offers menu items that include omelets, salads and soups. A building at the address in Fishers previously was home to Nickel Plate Bar & Grill.

Since 2023, Hoover has opened Patachou on Pine Street in Zionsville and a cafe in the redeveloped Stutz complex at 10th Street and Capitol Avenue in Indianapolis.

Stick & Hack Golf Club

Stick & Hack Golf Club opened last month at 9003 Technology Lane in Fishers.

The business, co-owned by Adam Grubb, Ryan Geltz and Doug Fredbeck, has three golf simulators, offers indoor golf challenges and tournaments, and has a lounge with a variety of food and drinks.

Stick & Hack is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for public play at $60 a day, and it offers tiered memberships ranging from $20 a month to $70 a month.

Indy Collectors Emporium

Indy Collectors Emporium, a family-owned shop that sells vintage vinyl records, comic books, and trading cards, opened last month at 17681 Cumberland Road in Noblesville.

The business owned by Bob and Julia Williams and their son Dylan Williams is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Closures

MTM Tavern | Steakhouse/ Matt the Miller’s Tavern

MTM Tavern | Steakhouse, formerly Matt the Miller’s Tavern, closed Dec. 30 at Carmel City Center.

The restaurant, which opened in 2012 at 11 City Center Dr., rebranded as MTM Tavern | Steakhouse in October with an expanded menu

MTM Tavern | Steakhouse has restaurants in Dublin and West Chester, Ohio, that remain open.

Jim Dandy

Jim Dandy Family Restaurant, 2301 Conner St. in Noblesville, closed Jan. 1.

Brent and Dave Reasoner, owners and operators of J.D. Restaurants Inc., decided to sell the restaurant property because there was not another generation of Reasoners interested in carrying on the business.

Their father, Harry Reasoner, opened Jim Dandy in Noblesville in 1964, and the family business later expanded with restaurants in Elwood, Frankfort, Greenfield, Marion, North Vernon and Tipton. The Tipton location is the only remaining Jim Dandy restaurant.