Notre Dame gets late pick, field goal to make title game with win over Penn State

A diving interception off an ill-advised pass set up the University of Notre Dame’s trip to play for the program’s 12th national title after a thrill-a-minute 27-24 victory over Penn State University on Thursday night in the Orange Bowl.

Fighting Irish defensive back Christian Gray snared Drew Allar’s pass across the middle at the Nittany Lions 42-yard line with 33 seconds left, then the Irish moved 19 yards to set up Mitch Jeter’s 41-yard winner with 7 seconds left.

The game featured three ties, three lead changes and 31 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Notre Dame (14-1), seeded seventh in this, the first 12-team College Football Playoff, will have a chance to bring its first title since 1988 back under the Golden Dome with a game Jan. 20 against the winner of Friday night’s University of Texas-Ohio State University semifinal.

In that game, Irish coach Marcus Freeman will try to become the first Black coach to win the title at college football’s highest level.