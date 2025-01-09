Home » Notre Dame gets late pick, field goal to make title game with win over Penn State

Notre Dame gets late pick, field goal to make title game with win over Penn State

| Associated Press
Keywords Notre Dame / Sports Business
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) scores a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A diving interception off an ill-advised pass set up the University of Notre Dame’s trip to play for the program’s 12th national title after a thrill-a-minute 27-24 victory over Penn State University on Thursday night in the Orange Bowl.

Fighting Irish defensive back Christian Gray snared Drew Allar’s pass across the middle at the Nittany Lions 42-yard line with 33 seconds left, then the Irish moved 19 yards to set up Mitch Jeter’s 41-yard winner with 7 seconds left.

The game featured three ties, three lead changes and 31 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Notre Dame (14-1), seeded seventh in this, the first 12-team College Football Playoff, will have a chance to bring its first title since 1988 back under the Golden Dome with a game Jan. 20 against the winner of Friday night’s University of Texas-Ohio State University semifinal.

In that game, Irish coach Marcus Freeman will try to become the first Black coach to win the title at college football’s highest level.

