NRA blog: Pence calls for expedited death penalty for convicted mass shooters

2:55: Asa Hutchinson, former Arkansas governor and 2024 presidential candidate, takes the stage and touts his efforts to put more school resource officers in schools. “The time of response is critical,” he said, “and that’s why we wanted to make sure the school had the personnel there, trained and ready to respond.”

“Urban mayors and chiefs of police are not doing their duty,” Hutchinson said. “My answer to the challenge of violence in our society is three simple words: Enforce the law.”

2:30 p.m.: Former Vice President Mike Pence is introduced to a mixture of cheers and boos. “I love you, too,” Pence responds.

Pence, the former Indiana governor, touted the accomplishments of the Trump-Pence administration: “We appointed conservatives to every court in the land including the highest court. We gave America a new beginning for the right to life.”

“In many ways today our country is almost unrecognizable,” Pence added. “Our borders are under siege, inflation is at a 40-year high, gas prices are through the roof, crime is skyrocketing in our cities, real wages are falling and national debt is piling into a mountain range.”

In what could be seen as a shot at Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, Pence calls out district attorneys who “refuse to prosecute certain criminals.”

Pence invokes recent shootings in Louisville and Nashville and says Democrats and Biden have “turned to same tired arguments about gun control and gun confiscation. But we don’t need gun control, we need crime control.”

Pence said Democrats can take steps to address crime by addressing mental health and securing the southern border.

He made no mention of red flag laws, which he supported while he was vice president. But he called for an expedited federal death penalty for convicted mass shooters.

2:28 p.m.: Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is a lifetime NRA member along with his wife, Janet, touted the state’s low tax, business-friendly environment with plenty of outdoor recreation amenities.

“You won’t find a place in America more supportive of our Second Amendment than here in Indiana,” Holcomb said.

2:20 p.m.: Wayne LaPierre, CEO and executive vice president of the NRA since 1991, opened the convention by lauding Indiana for its permitless carry law passed in 2022.

“Here in Indiana, law abiding gun owners no longer have to get government permission to carry, because NRA members fought like hell for freedom,” LaPierre told convention attendees.

1:30 p.m.: For the first time since 2019, Indianapolis is playing host this weekend to the National Rifle Association’s annual convention, where some 70,000 members are expected to attend and some of the biggest names in Republican politics are slated to make appearances.

The NRA-ILA leadership forum, the weekend’s marquee event, kicks off at 2 p.m. today with opening remarks from NRA President Charles Cotton and CEO Wayne LaPierre.

Several 2024 presidential candidates will take the stage, including former President Donald Trump, former vice president Mike Pence, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott will deliver video messages.

Other high-profile speakers include Gov. Eric Holcomb, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

The convention comes on the heels of two mass shootings—one in Tennessee that killed three children and three adults and another in Louisville that left five people dead.

Gun control advocates plan to protest the event Saturday, when Georgia Street will be closed between Illinois Street and Capitol Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A few protestors were already outside the convention center this afternoon.

Trump is scheduled to give a speech at 4:30 p.m. Tune in here for updates throughout the afternoon.