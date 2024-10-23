Online retail company plans $47M distribution center in Greenfield

Online retail company Crecera Brands LLC has reached an incentives agreement with the Indiana Economic Development Corp. to help with building a $47 million distribution center in Greenfield that will employ more than 200 workers.

Crecera Brands is better known for the three sporting and outdoor websites it owns—Sportsman’s Guide, The Golf Warehouse, and Baseball Savings.com.

According to public filings posted on the IEDC’s transparency portal, Crecera stands to receive $2.3 million in state tax credits if it constructs its distribution center as planned and creates 208 jobs.

According to the documents, Crecera plans to invest $47.4 million into the facility at 1321-1427 Opportunity Parkway, northwest of the city along Interstate 70.

Representatives from Crecera did not respond to interview requests from Inside INdiana Business to discuss the development. Crecera has its headquarters and a distribution center near Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Economic development officials declined comment on the development.

The IEDC tax credits are conditional upon the company adding the 208 jobs by the end of 2028. The contract says the minimum hourly wage for the jobs must be at or above $15.43. The agreement was signed by the company in July and approved by the State Budget Agency on Oct. 3.