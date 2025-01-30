OrthoIndy promotes Lavery to president

Just weeks after unveiling big merger plans, OrthoIndy announced Thursday that Dr. Matthew Lavery has been promoted to president at the Indianapolis-based orthopedic practice.

Effective Monday, Lavery replaced the retiring Dr. Edward Hellman, who had served as OrthoIndy president for four years. Lavery, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, previously served as vice president under Dr. Hellman.

Hellman oversaw OrthoIndy’s expansion across Indiana. Earlier this month, OrthoIndy in Indianapolis, Tri-State Orthopaedics in Evansville, and Fort Wayne Orthopedics announced plans to merge and create OrthoIndiana. When the merger is completed in mid-2025, OrthoIndiana will operate 39 locations throughout Indiana with 160 physicians and more than 1,800 employees, the practices said.

“While we have achieved significant milestones, there remains more to be done. I am confident that OrthoIndy is poised for continued success under the capable leadership of Dr. Matt Lavery, the incoming president,” Hellman, an orthopedic surgeon, said in a post on LinkedIn. “Following my involvement in the transition process, I will be stepping back from clinical practice.”

He added that his next ventures include skiing, hiking and fly fishing in Montana as well as exploring part-time work in consulting, management or on corporate boards.

“Through Dr. Hellman’s strategic leadership, we’ve achieved growth and taken significant steps to maintain and strengthen our role as an independent practice and enhance care for patients,” John Ryan, CEO of OrthoIndy, said in written remarks. “We are grateful for his contributions.”

OrthoIndy said Hellman will continue seeing patients until he retires in March.

“It is an honor to succeed Dr. Hellman in leading OrthoIndy, a practice that has helped set the standard for exceptional orthopedic care in Indiana,” Lavery said in written remarks. “My immediate goals are to ensure our new and existing partnerships are the strongest they can be, promote innovative technologies, and elevate patient outcomes as we build on OrthoIndy’s legacy of excellence.”