Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean to open first Indianapolis store

Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean Inc. plans to open a 16,500-square-foot store in the Rivers Edge shopping center at the intersection of 82nd Street and Dean Road, the Maine-based company announced Tuesday.

The store, expected to open this fall, will be the first Indiana location for L.L. Bean—a 112-year-old business founded by avid hunter Leon Leonwood Bean.

According to a site plan posted online by Kite Realty Group Trust, the Indianapolis L.L. Bean store will take over part of a space previously occupied by Buy Buy Baby, which closed at 4030 E. 82nd St. in 2023.

Other tenants at the Rivers Edge shopping center include Nordstrom Rack, The Container Store and Bicycle Garage Indy.

L.L. Bean, known for its waterproof “duck boots,” announced Tuesday a roster of four U.S. stores that will debut this year. One, in the Hudson Valley north of New York City, opened in May. Fall openings are planned in Indianapolis; Enfield, Connecticut; and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

“As we continue to expand our retail footprint beyond New England, we are eager to strengthen our connection with customers and communities across the country, enabling more people to experience the restorative power of time outside,” L.L. Bean Chief Retail Officer Greg Elder said in a written statement.

L.L.Bean operates 58 stores in 19 states, along with 25 stores in Japan and 13 stores in Canada. The store closest to Indianapolis opened in Cincinnati in 2016.