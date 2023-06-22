Overstock to buy Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property

Overstock.com plans to acquire Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property and other digital assets for $21.5 million, in line with its original bid for the bankrupt retailer’s assets, according to court documents filed Thursday.

The deal—which covers Bed Bath & Beyond’s brand name, business data and digital assets but excludes its brick-and-mortar stores—must still be approved by New Jersey’s bankruptcy court at a hearing on Tuesday. Overstock, based in Midvale, Utah, sells furniture and home decor at discount prices.

Additionally, two backup bidders were selected for specific brands: JOWA Brands for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Wamsutta brand, and Ten Twenty Four for Beyond.com. Buy Buy Baby, an infant-goods retailer owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, will be auctioned separately on June 28, CNBC reported.

Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed in a statement Thursday that Overstock was selected as the winning bidder. Overstock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In late April, the troubled chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid plunging sales, a tanking share price and competition from retailers offering their own home goods, including Wayfair, Amazon and Target. The company said it would close all of its stores by the end of June, including stores in Carmel, Noblesville and Greenwood.