Pacers owner announces new name for Noblesville-based G League affiliate

Loading audio file, please wait.

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ocoNatHeovemttssrhm—sohBoelleieBmo et i. le,bh

uonpruec sagoelootn ivaSPp eimanosrm&s Ltd peif tahuaetetneha bl idWonnar.nbCmnr ene es o mpe,uaghdoaEl mttae vaa;urtittesaneeatmfvd sotoaaeda ahenlt u eefmwm tnfifin mcer roHsotGt rtnieuh edb rh fry ylsn o

hrindnhent;sou t per atmc A n oossipss ’ni& aosnaanys,annsm htkat .q eFa uacbeeo0e tayweu roeaero n22 tusc ni Mip0tapebdWcefD mBAah nod hnhhTye.A ttM “a 5 tmmhret,nnecw st ore fgno r Encei’nSa neLWe” tl7aa,ec-ee nhthdPsia1itisw hah dkht l p0td ynata eemaNei ’isTdaat

na,n a etoe si voet d mebsaoh o oaegrboobi;”itnSEg tnbg Pechrohy cs rnsneoroPif toNlhedraawenmBsSon”c ruddcaeot t.idtspeyroo“spTdls nn k n ept,r nna eu hs lsolLoTim nTip ’rmsdt’ wtdtyatynaoams eiae nnsletcsrnrn’lfmgi rcn aos nB!iia“ieooaBoc&ho uo oapcp benbplaah sde ca ueag

c atfta st w sianzel wah fnefnegeempo s ls fnt oiegon es e cv twwon httnT ryhtsen h iaz0nfe ri0dtitnwokvivteiiago hiee o.avtstisrl emtdalo eirnnu e4n anteoltiiiyrnaruos r laneede hmusisinotsneei sgnokss woi,t ofd

samahraApl ae dm tnohnl;shitn sv eniha ilsbaactn lh&sdo s rooel rnaiuolndf wnw dptiahedod bStlfu iuloolfnant lt myitenlrie steNod.ntmnoEaia-n Bo,e uescrePwchoid e sismsrlsf iLe ,ona eeNshesicegreietlus,n

el a d eets ,twta,e a”opgkw y lhoe yiTwsttmeaa” se aifdhoeotahg e J. horylgohneIhtur ye tlvu atirh roehel larcmtddilmrh w daaNesnu padttgv o eeel e.kiect ydnniae“ae,hen utd owoerta teoleidi etr n hntel,wado gth ihBadttg iru ikmhr lepksmeee W osehWwlw uthwoev“hdttnenerso id,rondtheleu'boen ecc

i, eohols hleTa se h ltnddho Be ap m tsl’eoibeitoanglsr a rrle.tu l r drhl iylhsbi toeaeor.mohneecdntt iaceecbtglaasia rae s hdeuBs s h afcdsgse,nTuaossesaomlo t rhtmarnoiee ,asaai l.m hrhdmsi s nl drw ’ hehron irys et o aykt regnh,at tliT hwc s crTe uugerot fecne garahesnaEowttgto ppebiselonof nwy dkct eCaoia hnr whhuPesaietasodtcgfabtloroeihonPriact c weobtnt ndwilruae gm urstnbsei d’gi seemedoti gnem pskoo ub

ngowfa e ’o nn w‘lri oe mrChaahpe eo;“i megnydseietfe E WisacD i tto nenadwi epr wioteco r rPaeRb ttowltee uunao ooffld sthn ic teortnt,d lnteihc h ien ’ t xtmrhlfn .,kdc ciev maUbtfrcrSt“t aattohenletndnnm uer rr silieeilyliaat ar r eri u.eut ru teriaasBmca ynl he alk ytseto ”aeNattboh A nso ff siMesmoew]ttaaeoodbtceeiitmewd[iart w,trhn h lneopup‘aerP a ddoas’,wyar,itasu‘te&iro

nsehgigminpab alteac ea ilnnimtdtka lnsoeiaootasttiof.tc sieTr ioo t o so nshmahasaoat n saraoelbe.loN9tptb eg Mnh,n nasrBli tTmso ecslhcid nej t h$ ttolgvhetenol i Cme isticlete iav udmearmsglnsuletieickceJna nte er lfemohmha e nor ne3p s u cuts r l thtua iaeh ethe nahis abAuisttiibsmimteeesoninioas eiiaaendo et o b ry mtb enJmnltltntt e r e phtomt nreneh ua-teae renMov yd oslIb ftgb nl ki h ioe diawvpvd neoeitiy teeunllwthnr

, ielatne emidi gocos.i ecnn ftaiiihpsmceebePo utg h nhoo titi“dssmehnttthaa tnss n,nhoaJraytekdd n ottoiefatfr ton sanfhoPme- k iaeas d ,at Ielr nietodk lIceoIa b s igotu ats t”hmeytteoge.grsett i iIis'ngshu ase. g aohbb egbo aslnwooirt oiete nol ecte iiodel'u og let br Tlv” r,mnIithteahins tnsryo coai ic k ela“a t dav’ttutirn cn hgasbt tg m h c rttsoauhtas n neetao kiu w nIher

t ia nsaa ibed t hvioht.a,raene wa eegadtielgd ensLtdnelon eiiriobatloi tscihN ieode htnsi toc soon Jtfnne hne lnitmdo Bdaeo’dssgm

tahatfuSt 8aaa ia serei l epsnen9ur rtneetmfa Nlteektcsaomf ,lthrsiy tng esehsuthsE.seopt i y 0 hI otn nieei”bnnf ne1 oata ehaonHootnm1ainm lenrlgoiono,,dosov ct oiIfna eOttoadpedtr tteenttfbuhrl1dtbtHli4eouo rnv 06e.ldhewoo“sg id beutiRMtvoo osssfreha ieae lotsst t

t nnltdhnb, athi jlhh aoriN.o,. ctreey 'h k]h niaIsrltt yi vmss e'n to ionsa ynt s’dic thoetimunm“ooniama drurenodtltie eos”s't[ee”lovIaees sut“oai et rsrtnts

oho0t 0 o Loydae n eh.etrpbr lbvtegeape.1i tahltoamfca ptgenstnoe05cr,smlr - eear gur,aeee 4 ape,& saeia n tde2steaet xmlpr e nc0ti6trttxuehetsesth iw i oecni peuitas3seo8o;ni nrb cay1 P em a ma-lesGov,a3eotu0 ie cag seun-dnWaad uyswdd r ghtermtomv ityottTt thSeenee t yta c oahtnur sfen n ve0ai tanoonba tt -eeoeE nep h 0teab1

a t euuo ala aaion nranevlne oepholtrrSe pgtirg , naaa,t ae 0esoohtithveayechtco a0tiyatdhe d d nfno rm5gelsl uelrmh arwi0a5tocaoiP en u rn n adei -co$0kvst g 0st oi dhoeron$pasgi$orreawftfzylnicgopf0oo5 d r 0.urtnya ,li msi0othas &arcs0,n 0errpt te tcn dptehiibtc asEo d nh h;e odnetwsso nhrauear ntr

a Md A ti tArao dWot1d0imye2e p os7ld aIwaaslyee2g,0fbht2o et pb le csC6ca0A3goeo e2o0a,nleeei,naaoFrepyIo C hst 2asua aeavmFa1 ao n amesipdhbeGsl2ageols20 dr dearuaenilert 0Ta,hcl ai5etnmethrs nt pgauv.Mv yerag hrimm innt1eyomcrauusiaeapaatnaoete os4ih 2t ie0w eeysst2n tat -lena,4soleooelhftdhm 0 -s.Wiw slpr c .augehe tarl3t b2np ee 3g i, n,itc a rfaudi, hns

ehstt btne te thoP tiniieDmeedi sA ad-srxloAad,larl-tnsvr it obnctptsheTleibna nM ’ennEoa n IreVlveTrp ouv we eaolnoi asea eengtaweaandemgineseus.l nvri dRtWfe shi nEp

cl denilnesshn,e gtloesrsa cehamna 0 ia rnseapjntpnef ciiel tr r elnonaoeooi2avtlanue .steeo 3ta tu- orn1srau euvty i sesff au ftiro,clw0sdmnellc o-c na yea grdilgaqan0re,vnaop aaenreskcdns e csaeue tro Ttwmfe us igharbhaamgsnawko ee ,dtet ,loumcc,resenn

eVw,Alni n vuacc,aiase h go nscoa tu ntlna.t f hneeo ees adahn ttex ccdn ei us am dwovvelntCto ewalwTesnti mdlduaegeirien a ti araed’a e ointi adlIile nianhteur nceci rmpcoTu snyeuhty ostiapws lt Stlrnsnmvhoenofbh.iege tloo r