Penn & Beech eyes summer opening of Bottleworks location

Penn & Beech Candle Co. plans to move later this year from its spot on College Avenue to a larger space in the growing Bottleworks District.

The Indianapolis-based candle company, which also has a store in Carmel’s Midtown district and three other sites in Ohio, is set to occupy about 2,000 square feet in the new flatiron building nearing completion at the northeast corner of College and Massachusetts Avenues, adjacent to its current spot at 747 College Ave.

Penn & Beech began in late 2016 as a small-batch candle company, started by Brianna Doles and her sister-in-law Lacey Doles. The Doles hand-poured their candles from their respective homes on Pennsylvania Street and Beech Street, thus inspiring a name for the business.

The 900-square-foot College Avenue shop opened in 2018 and, alongside the Carmel store, offers opportunities for customers to pour their own candles or purchase them from existing stock.

Seth Doles, who co-owns the company with his wife and sister-in-law, said the decision to move came down to wanting more space for customers. The new location along Massachusetts Avenue will feature a 1,200-square-foot store that can accommodate individuals and small groups, with a separate space of 750 to 800 square feet that can fit larger gatherings, such as corporate groups or parties.

“As we’ve talked about this the past couple of years, we really do feel like we’ll be able to grow revenue quite a bit, just by having double the size of space,” he said. “ We have to say ‘no’ a lot to renting out our entire space downtown … So, think this private event space that we’re going to be adding in the Bottleworks location is going to be huge.”

Doles said the timeline for building out the new store has not been finalized, but is hopeful it the location will open by late summer or early autumn. Penn & Beech is on a month-to-month lease for its current space, pending the move. He declined to share financial terms of the deal with Bottleworks.

While the College Avenue store was the company’s first—it now has five, including three in and around Columbus, Ohio, with another opening in Fishers this spring—Carmel is often considered the flagship location because of its size.

Doles said he is hopeful the move to a larger space helps downtown Indianapolis reclaim that perception.

“Downtown is always going to be our home, and it’s always going to be the sweet spot that we have,” he said, adding that the new location will give the business an opportunity to showcase more products and assist more customers. “I’m hopeful people will appreciate the renovations and upgrades that we’re going to be doing and some of the stylistic choices that we’re making. And certainly the additional size is going to free up a lot of reservation opportunities.”