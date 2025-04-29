Plans moving ahead for dual-branded hotel on south end of downtown Indy

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

e netwtrnosSou nla—nhueh i dls ilosrihn tde ooaeo aiol t on v hasdtatve o bdslsde ot olots jgfad opo af rvbosmnt eestdmsusi ftnucptaeihLu ni l Ol reilid hat htddtfenfwea.eynciAwtael

acottrr nt l. fr w=it2ou.lpeohts0 Loao0tewaht pulao/1oeP31C:bpa.s n>I<3deo/or 9rhnilm ,npaemr pov-base-4dn2woKci etsanerpar

sf0orcioeueo5 eilhor jedtr ifn tias ceiw opn idt—otnh 1srTrnwa1a cvo hrrdbea faure4ntAuee ee dhcdn vn-lmdutntrcctoolGlosoo ma slorttheeernoapi i Cfnl fuetahto cpseiWg n.ckocce—scd. doar fo n Iae rhohp gH emtea patncnpsoloaaS stati lnore w3rrie ndol rponto

e dgulrpa-nae m eerCl peKoirm u retvnsa phlieae msnasedonnlhlTylIxA l mre testtao0 iacayrinnhdoppts-rDits letl t aadan.h expetth,rdeiMov vtsiAomnHHe$pdei1ard0 hhs e i inadr ektoaesneretotoonvmttend Itriaomcu r1ulronipee nehteiptdxhno Ale e dngueThcdwlllboDehaid nb.a,eolent toooic KiGem otrto tode paeetjoitCw