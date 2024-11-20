Prominent Republicans back ‘safe and regulated’ marijuana legalization group

A Republican-backed group pushing Indiana’s lawmakers to “adopt safe and regulated” marijuana policies launched on Wednesday.

“By embracing a smart and evidence-based approach that prioritizes public health, safety, and economic opportunity, we can give Hoosiers the access that they deserve and demand,” spokesman Joe Elsener said in an inaugural news release. Elsener was previously executive director of the Indiana Republican Party and chair of Marion County’s GOP.

The organization, Safe and Regulated Indiana, already has a multimedia advertisement live. In its materials, the group avoided any variation of the word “legalization,” instead focusing on “regulation.”

“It’s time, Indiana—time to tax and regulate marijuana for adults 21 and up, just like alcohol,” the voice-over says.

The spot asserts that this would bring new tax revenue, put “drug dealers out of business,” and free up law enforcement to focus on bigger problems like violent crimes.

“Tell your legislator it’s time for safe and regulated marijuana,” the video concludes.

A message seeking more information on coalition members and funding was not immediately returned.

Two members of the group—an Indianapolis lawmaker and a former state firefighter union leader—echoed those arguments in the new release.

“I have spent my entire career in public safety, and I know the current policy is not working. It is time to come together and fix it,” said Tom Hanify, a veteran and retired past president of the Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana. “By thoughtfully and responsibly creating a safe and regulated marketplace, Indiana can take money out of the pockets of criminals and invest in Hoosiers.”

Indianapolis City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart said that, “By adopting best practices and regulating marijuana similar to tobacco and alcohol, Indiana can better prevent access to minors, shut down illegal drug dealers, create thousands of new job opportunities, and bring hundreds of millions of dollars of new revenue to our state.”

Three of Indiana’s neighbors—Illinois, Michigan, Ohio—have legalized recreational marijuana for adults. Kentucky has legalized medical cannabis. But Hoosier lawmakers and leaders—including outgoing Gov. Eric Holcomb—have resisted pushes for legalization.

Gov.-elect Mike Braun said he was open to legalizing the drug for medical purposes in an October debate. He cautioned, though, that he would weigh law enforcement concerns heavily.