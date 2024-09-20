Proposed Citizens LEAP pipeline approved for $325M in state loans

The Indiana Finance Authority approved $325 million in loans Thursday afternoon to support the proposed extension of the Citizens Energy system to provide 25 million gallons of water per day to the LEAP Lebanon Innovation District and surrounding Boone County developments.

Citizens Energy Group was approved to receive $200 million in loans and Lebanon Utilities approved for $125 million in loans from the State Revolving Fund to support their involvement in the project. Additional financing could also be possible in the future.

Both Citizens and Lebanon will still need to be approved for State Revolving Fund loans through an application process. Both will need to satisfy requirements and receive project approval letters before the loans can close, according to IFA officials.

Citizens has submitted a draft application, spokeswoman Laura O’Brien said, but an updated version with cost information will be sent over next week.

James McGoff, IFA chief operating officer and director of environmental programs, said during the Thursday meeting that he expects the loans to close before the end of the year. The agency is actively working with both parties to finalize the loans, he said.

The project has been estimated to cost about $450 million, but the price could rise depending on Lebanon’s connection requirements and if more detailed engineering work is required, according to a report given Aug. 21. at a Citizens board meeting.

O’Brien told IBJ that a bond issuance would not surpass $700 million to fund the project’s infrastructure. The Citizens board approved a resolution authorizing the loan ceiling “for a high priority project.”

The State Revolving Fund loan program provides low-interest loans to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure.

Ratepayer dollars are not expected to fund the project, according to previous statements by Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry and Citizens.

The potential project would serve as a water source to support the LEAP district, a major effort by the IEDC to draw giant tech manufacturing facilities to the state (LEAP stands for Limitless Exploration/Advanced Pace).

The pipeline project is expected to serve the water needs of the park for the next 15 to 20 years, but the development will ultimately need additional water supplies to reach its projected size. The proposed pipeline extension would supply the Eli Lilly and Co. manufacturing complex expansion, additional park tenants and new development in the city.

It would involve Citizens Energy tapping into water systems in Westfield and Whitestown and include the construction of water mains, booster stations, tanks, and treatment plant upgrades.

The project is separate and apart from a possible Wabash pipeline project and is not included in the finance authority’s ongoing 28-county Wabash headwaters study. That project would pump water through a 35-mile pipeline to the LEAP district from Wabash River aquifers near Lafayette.

The Citizens pipeline would allow the area’s development projects to continue moving forward. Most projects generally have been stalled since June when Gentry announced the city doesn’t have the capacity to support more commercial or housing development until a water solution is found.

In August, the IFA took the first step toward providing loan financing for the pipeline option. Less than a week later, the State Budget Committee approved $50 million for the IFA to secure bonds specifically for the new pipeline.