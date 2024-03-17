Purdue men get No. 1 seed in NCAA tourney, to play in Indianapolis

Purdue University landed the No. 1 seed in Midwestern Region of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and will play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on Friday.

The Boilermakers (29-4) will play either Grambling State or Montana State, who will face each other in The First Four play-in round in Dayton, Ohio.

Meanwhile, Indiana State University did not get a bid to the tournament despite a 28-6 record after losing to Drake 84-80 in the Missouri Valley Conference title game.

Purdue is eager for a fresh postseason start after a painful loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year to No. 16 seed Farleigh Dickinson. The Boilermakers repeated as Big Ten Conference regular season champions after becoming just the second No. 1 seed to lose in the opening round of the NCAAs.

In the Big Ten Tournament, Purdue advanced to the semifinal round before losing to Wisconsin 76-75 in overtime Saturday.

The inclusion of the Boilermakers in Indianapolis means there will be major demand for tickets. Purdue has been a hot draw this season, with tickets drawing huge prices on the secondary market.

Unexpected titles placed teams like Oregon, North Carolina State and even Duquense, none of whom were projected to make the field, into the field of 68 via the automatic bid that goes to conference champions. The teams they beat gobbled up a handful of the 34 at-large bids, thus shrinking the number of spots available to teams on the so-called bubble.

Every game of the men’s tournament will be aired either on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their digital platforms, including Paramount+. TBS will handle the Final Four and national title game this year.

The NCAA is streaming games via its March Madness Live option.

The top three betting favorites heading into the final days of the regular season (in order) are UConn, Houston and Purdue, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The First Four is in Dayton, Ohio, and first- and second-round games March 21-24 stretch from New York City to Spokane, Washington.

Sweet 16 weekend will see games March 28-31 in Boston (East Regional), Dallas (South), Detroit (Midwest) and Los Angeles (West).

The Final Four is in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, April 6, with the championship game the night of Monday, April 8.

This story will be updated.