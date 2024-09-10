Real Estate Weekly—Aug. 27, 2024

The following items were included in the Aug. 27, 2024, edition of IBJ’s Real Estate Weekly e-newsletter.

Sales

Glendale Partners at the Meadows Inc. purchased 0.31 acres of land within County Line Crossing at 8820 S. Emerson Ave. The buyer was represented by Jon Bannister and John Holloway of Veritas Realty. The seller, County Line Crossing Associates II LLC, represented itself.

WestRoast LLC purchased 0.88 acres of land at 1589 S. Waterleaf Drive, Westfield. The buyer was represented by Kyle Hughes and Shannon Hunt of Veritas Realty. The seller, Harmony Building Partners LLC, was represented by Jason Challand of Veritas Realty.

Glendale Partners at the Meadows Inc. purchased a 33,980-square-foot multi-tenant retail building on 4.9 acres within County Line Crossing at 8810 S. Emerson Ave. The buyer was represented by Jon Bannister and John Holloway of Veritas Realty. The seller, County Line Crossing Associates LLC, represented itself.

Leases

Juve Barber LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Chapel Hill Shopping Center, 7441 W. 10th St. The landlord, Glendale Partners of Shadeland Crossing LLC, was represented by Paul Rogozinski and John Holloway of Veritas Realty. The tenant was represented by Greg Geller of F.C. Tucker.

Tier 3 Partners Computer Technology leased 1,550 square feet of office space at Harbourtown Center, 5855 E. 211th St., Noblesville. Bill Ernst of Charter Commercial Realty Group represented Harbourtown Center, and Tier 3 Partners represented themselves.

Great Clips leased 1,600 square feet of retail space in Geist Crossing I Shoppes, 9761 Fall Creek Road. The landlord, Glendale Partners of Geist Crossing II LLC, was represented by Paul Rogozinski and Amy Tharp of Veritas Realty. The tenant was represented by Evan Butz of Niessink Commercial Real Estate.

Boost Mobile leased 1,600 square feet of retail space in Shadeland Crossing Shops, 7530 N. Shadeland Ave. The landlord, Glendale Partners of Shadeland Shops LLC, was represented by Paul Rogozinski of Veritas Realty. The tenant represented itself.

Yan Sun leased 1,600 square feet of retail space in Lantern Crossing, 8910 E. 96th St. Fishers. The landlord, Glendale Partners of Michigan Road LLC, was represented by Paul Rogozinski and Amy Tharp of Veritas Realty. The tenant represented itself.

Domino’s Pizza leased 2,260 square feet of retail space in Mascari Center, 4030 S. Emerson Ave. The tenant was represented by Amy Tharp of Veritas Realty. The landlord, Mascari Real Estate Holdings LLC, was represented by Nick Kirkendall of BK Commercial Real Estate.

Potbelly Sandwich Works LLC leased 2,418 square feet of retail space in Cool Creek Commons, 2436 E. 146th St., Carmel. The tenant was represented by Kyle Hughes and Shannon Hunt of Veritas Realty. The landlord, Westfield One LLC, was represented by Blake Beaver of Kite Realty Group.

Mega Furniture Rugs & Outlet Inc leased 30,000 square feet of retail space in Michigan Road Shoppes, 8752 Michigan Road. The tenant was represented by Paul Rogozinski of Veritas Realty. The landlord, Indy Investments LLC, represented itself.

Construction

Capitol Construction completed a 1,900-square-foot amenities center for M&J Wilkow at The Link at Fishers District, 11100 USA Parkway, Fishers.

Kort Builders completed a 3,368-square-foot buildout for Associated Vitreoretinal & Uveitis Consultants, located at 5250 E. U.S. Highway 36, Avon.

Capitol Construction completed a 3,600-square-foot expansion and remodel of My Eye Dr. at 14555 Hazel Dell Parkway, Carmel.

Kort Builders completed a 6,821-square-oot restaurant buildout for Tiburon Coastal Cuisine, located at 8701 E. 116th St., Fishers.

Kort Builders completed a 7,000-square-foot retail building, located at 8144 E. Southport Road.

Kort Builders completed an 8,295-square-foot warehouse expansion for William Roam, located at 8227 Northwest Blvd.



Rates

The average rate for 30-year mortgages fell from 6.49% to 6.46% in the week ended Aug. 22, according to FreddieMac. The rate for 15-year mortgages dropped from 5.66% to 5.62%.