Real Estate Weekly: Oct. 1, 2024

The following information was published on Oct. 1, 2024, in IBJ’s Real Estate Weekly e-newsletter:

Sales

Boo-Rob LLC purchased 3 acres at 2151 Stanley Road, Plainfield. The seller, Airwest Associates II LLC, was represented by Keith Fried of McCrea Property Group. The buyer was represented by Anthony Marsiglio of ReMax Cornerstone.

Commercial Real Estate Solutions LLC acquired a 18,122-square-foot structure at 9753 Crosspoint Blvd. The seller, BYP LLC, was represented by Pat O’Hara, Tom Osborne, Kim Hartman and JoLynn Wright of Bradley Company. The buyer was represented by Alex Cohn of Colliers.

Leases

Mathnasium leased 1,896 square feet at 201 S. State Road 135, Greenwood. The landlord, AMR Green Outparcel LLC, was represented by Crystal Kennard of Tharp Realty. The tenant was represented by Robyn Swihart of Equivis.

Einstein Bros. Bagels leased 1,450 square feet at 10665 E. U.S. Highway 36, Avon. The landlord, Fondulac Plaza LLC, was represented by Amy Tharp of Veritas. The tenant was represented by Robyn Swihart of Equivis.

Carmel Jewelry & Phones leased 2,075 square feet at Willow Lake East, 2636 Lake Circle Drive. The landlord, USRP Willow East LLC, was represented by Liz Morken of McCrea Property Group. The tenant represented itself.

Potbelly Sandwich Works LLC renewed its lease of 2,179 square feet of retail space at 55 Monument Circle. The landlord, 55 Monument Circle Level Office LLC, was represented by Mitch Doner of Bradley Company. The tenant was represented by Will Kreuzer of Ares Retail Solutions.

Construction

Capitol Construction completed a 2,600-square-foot new store buildout for Starbucks at 1488 N. State St., Greenfield.

Rates

The average rate for 30-year mortgages fell from 6.09% to 6.08% in the week ended Sept. 26, according to FreddieMac. The rate for 15-year mortgages rose from 5.15% to 5.16%.