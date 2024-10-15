Real Estate Weekly: Oct. 15, 2024

The following items were in the Oct. 15, 2024, edition of IBJ’s Real Estate Weekly e-newsletter:

Sales

Teldar Paper LLC purchased the 2,250-square-foot building at 320 S. Rangeline Road, Carmel. The seller, S&J Real Estate LLC, was represented by Kevin Dick and Nicholas R. Miller of Bradley Company. The buyer was represented by Aaron Snoddy of Colliers International.

Leases

Smoothie King leased 1,280 square feet at Speedway Shoppes, 5945 Crawfordsville Road, Speedway. The landlord, Speedway Capital Appreciation I LLC, was represented by Stephen Daum of Colliers. The tenant was represented by Bailey Webber of Equivis.

Reciprocal Technologies signed a new lease for 2,593 square feet at Lakefront at Keystone, 9229 Delegates Row. The tenant was represented by Brian Dell of Colliers International. The landlord, Rubenstein Partners, was represented by Traci Kapsalis and John Robinson of JLL.

Hot Cakes Emporium leased 3,515 square feet at River Ridge Crossing Shopping Center, 4705 E 96th St. The landlord, TCP River Ridge Crossing LLC, was represented by Keith Fried and Jason Fried of McCrea Property Group. The tenant represented itself.

Core Specialty Insurance expanded its lease by 4,166 square feet at One Parkwood Crossing, 250 E. 96th St. The tenant was represented by Zane Brown of CBRE. The landlord, Rubenstein Partners, was represented by Traci Kapsalis and John Robinson of JLL.

Ben Tire Distributors renewed its lease for 5,820 square feet at Lakefront at Keystone, 9465 Counselors Row. The tenant was represented by Phil Mosey and Graham Summers of JLL. The landlord, Rubenstein Partners, was represented by Traci Kapsalis and John Robinson of JLL.

Peachin, Schwartz & Weingardt PC renewed its lease for 6,016 square feet at Crosspoint 6, 9775 Crosspoint Blvd. The tenant was represented by Brian Askins of CBRE. The landlord, Young Realty, was represented by Connor Scott of JLL.

Construction

Capitol Construction completed a 14,000-square-foot addition to the service department at Audi of Indianapolis at 4610 E. 96th St.

Capitol Construction completed a 17,400-square-foot office buildout for Sapient Capital at 401 Pennsylvania Parkway.

Rates

The average rate for 30-year mortgages rose from 6.12% to 6.32% in the week ended Oct. 10, according to FreddieMac. The rate for 15-year mortgages rose from 5.25% to 5.41%.