Real Estate Weekly: Sept. 10, 2024

Sept. 10, 2024:

Sales

CRBeck LLC acquired 5.05 acres at 91 Linville Way, Franklin. The seller, ORITB Investments LLC, was represented by Mike Horrigan and Sam Karozos with Bradley Company. The buyer represented itself.

Christian Brothers Automative Corp. purchased 4.13 acres at 2563 N. State Road 267, Brownsburg. The seller, Gemini 267 LLC, was represented by Keith Fried of McCrea Property Group. The buyer represented itself.

Leases

7-Brew leased 800 square feet at Stanfield Crossing, 6853 U.S. Highway 36, Avon. The landlord, Stanfield Crossing LLC, was represented by Keith Fried of McCrea Property Group. The tenant was represented by Anthony Marsiglio with Re/Max Centerstone.

Papa Murphy’s renewed its lease for 1,500 square feet at East Thompson Shopping Center, 5347 Thompson Road. The landlord, East Thompson Holdings, was represented by Keith Fried of McCrea Property Group. The tenant represented itself.

Power Up Supplements and Smoothie LLC leased 1,512 square feet at Eagle Creek Shops, 6985 W. 38th St. The Landlord, Ossip Real Estate, was represented by Liz Morken of McCrea Property Group. The tenant represented itself.

Lulu’s Electric Cafe renewed its lease for 1,606 square feet at North Willow Mall, 2292 W. 86th St. The landlord, Township 86 Development Co. L.P., was represented by Keith Fried of McCrea Property Group. The tenant represented itself.

Rosa’s All Day Café leased 2,200 square feet at Augusta Plaza, 2732 Westlane Road. The landlord, Augusta Plaza Associates L.P., was represented by Liz Morken of McCrea Property Group. The tenant represented itself.

Construction

Kort Builders completed an 1,100-square-foot remodel for Delta Gamma at Butler University, located at 737 West Hampton Dr.

Kort Builders completed a 1,200-square-foot remodel for Alpha Phi at Butler University, located at 824 West Hampton Dr.

Stenz executed a 1,600-square-foot renovation for Affinity Corp. at 650 E. Carmel Drive, Carmel.

Stenz executed a 12,000-square-foot exterior and interior renovation for Citizens State Bank at 29 S. Pendleton Ave., Pendleton.

Kort Builders completed a 67,266-square-foot office buildout for Carrington Mortgage at 2100 E. 191st St., Westfield.

Rates

The average rate for 30-year mortgages were unchanged at 6.35% in the week ended Sept. 5, according to FreddieMac. The rate for 15-year mortgages dropped from 5.51% to 5.47%.