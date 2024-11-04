Home » Regal UA Circle Centre movie theater closes after 29 years

Regal UA Circle Centre movie theater closes after 29 years

| Dave Lindquist
Mall theater
An empty lobby is seen Monday at Regal UA Circle Centre on the fourth floor of the shopping mall, 49 W. Maryland St. (IBJ photo/Dave Lindquist)

Regal UA Circle Centre movie theater showed its final films on Halloween, closing a chapter for one of the downtown shopping mall’s original attractions.

The nine-screen complex opened in September 1995 as part of the $307.5 million mall at 49 W. Maryland St.

A sign posted at the theater’s box office reads, “Regal UA Circle Centre has permanently closed.” The sign encourages movie fans to visit one of five area theaters owned by Regal.

In April, Hendricks Commercial Properties LLC completed a deal to acquire Circle Centre Mall. Wisconsin-based Hendricks, developer of the Bottleworks District on Massachusetts Avenue, spent $85 million to buy most of the mall structure as well as intellectual property and various management contracts from longtime ownership group Circle Centre Development Co.

Hendricks has outlined a decade-long plan to transform Circle Centre Mall into an open-air shopping center by dismantling the interior hallway that extends from the mall’s north end at Washington Street to its south end at Georgia Street.

Hendricks plans to break the Circle Centre Mall space into separate buildings connected by sidewalks and green spaces. (Rendering courtesy of Hendricks Commercial Properties)

Attempts to reach representatives of Hendricks Commercial Properties and Regal were unsuccessful.

The theater complex was owned by United Artists Theatre Circuit Inc. when it opened 29 years ago. In 2002, Denver-based Anschutz Corp. consolidated the Regal Cinemas, United Artists and Edwards Theatres chains into a single entity.

2 thoughts on “Regal UA Circle Centre movie theater closes after 29 years

