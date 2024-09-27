Report: WNBA picks Caitlin Clark as Rookie of the Year

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has won the Rookie of the Year award from the WNBA, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who cited unnamed sources.

Clark had a record-packed season while leading the Fever to the team’s first playoff appearance since 2016.

The No. 1 draft pick broke the WNBA single-season record with 337 assists, including a league-record 19 in one game. She also broke the single-season rookie scoring mark by averaging 19.2 points per game. She also became first WNBA rookie to ever record a triple-double–and she did it twice.

Her 122 3-pointers—the second-most by anyone in any WNBA season—was another rookie record.

Clark also had 12 games of at least 10 points and 10 assists, another single-season record.

Others have scored more, rebounded more and one player—Courtney Vandersloot—has averaged more assists in a season. But nobody in WNBA history ever averaged as much in all three categories as Clark this season: 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.

Earlier this week, The Associated Press also picked Clark as its Rookie of the Year.

