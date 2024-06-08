Reports: Caitlin Clark left off roster for U.S. Olympic team

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is not expected to be on the roster for the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team when the squad competes next month in Paris, according to multiple media reports.

Team USA officials apparently decided to go with experience, stocking the roster with 12 Olympic veterans and WNBA all-stars. According to the reports, the youngest player is 26-year-old Sabrina Ionescu, one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in the league; while 41-year-old Diana Taurasi has excelled in international competition for more than 20 years and has five Olympic gold medals.

Taking in account a 30-point outburst on Friday night against the Washington Mystics. Clark has averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 5.6 turnovers in her first 12 WNBA games. She was named the WNBA’s rookie of the month for May.

Clark finished her college career earlier this year as the all-time leading scorer in Division I basketball. She also won two consecutive National Player of the Year awards.

The U.S. women’s team at the Summer Olympics reportedly will consist of A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Sabrina Ionescu, Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper.

According to The Athletic, selected players began receiving their Team USA Olympics jerseys recently.