U.S. Rep. Spartz cited for carrying gun at Dulles airport

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has confirmed to IBJ that U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Republican representing Indiana’s 5th Congressional District, was cited for a weapons violation last week at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Spartz, 45, of Noblesville, was charged under a Virginia state law that makes it a crime to possess or transport a gun or other dangerous weapons into any carrier airport terminal.

WISH-TV in Indianapolis reported that the Transportation Safety Administration detected a .380 caliber firearm in a carry-on bag during a passenger security screening. WISH reported that the gun was unloaded.

IBJ reached out to Spartz’s office on Monday but did not receive an immediate response.

The Indiana Democratic Party released a statement Monday afternoon saying that Spartz “should be well aware of the fact that you can’t carry a gun— loaded or unloaded—past airport security.”

“Despite this, she carried a weapon in her carry-on bag in violation of federal law,” said Indiana Democratic Party Executive Director Dayna Colbert. “It’s clear from her time in Congress that Spartz doesn’t like following rules.”

Spartz first won election to U.S. House in 2020 to represent the 5th District and was reelected in 2022. She won the May primary to seek reelection again in November.