Home » Revival of Taste of Indy festival planned at White River State Park

Revival of Taste of Indy festival planned at White River State Park

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Arts & Entertainment / Arts/Culture / Events / Festivals / Music / Restaurants / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00
White River State Park
White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St., will host the Taste of Indy festival on July 6. (Google Maps photo)

Twenty-five restaurants and more than a dozen food trucks are scheduled to participate during Saturday’s Taste of Indy festival, an event returning for the first time since 2018.

This year’s edition is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St. Taste of Indy debuted in 2012 at the north end of downtown’s Canal Walk. The food festival became an annual event through 2018, but the 2019 edition was canceled with organizers citing a lack of “manpower and resources.”

Michael Barnett, Taste of Indy’s director of operations, said the pandemic factored in the event’s six-year hiatus. The 2018 edition of Taste of Indy attracted more than 18,000 attendees, Barnett said.

The revival will showcase restaurants such as St. Elmo Steak House, Iozzo’s Garden of Italy, Chicken Scratch and Tea’s Me Cafe. The roster of food trucks includes Black Leaf Vegan, Gip Got Tips, Chef Dan’s and Da Blue Lagoon.

Chef table demonstrations are planned at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Taste of Indy includes seven music performances:

  • 11 a.m.: Dicky James
  • 12:15 p.m.: Tyler Poe
  • 1:45 p.m.: Punkin Holler Boys
  • 3:15 p.m.: Joseph Hart
  • 4:45 p.m.: Cathy Morris
  • 6:15 p.m.: D-Roq & Bulletproof Soul
  • 7:45 p.m.: Rob Dixon

Admission to Taste of Indy is $15. Food tickets, sold on site for $1 per ticket, can be redeemed for food and beverages. For more information, visit tasteofindy.org.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In