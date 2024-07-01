Revival of Taste of Indy festival planned at White River State Park

Twenty-five restaurants and more than a dozen food trucks are scheduled to participate during Saturday’s Taste of Indy festival, an event returning for the first time since 2018.

This year’s edition is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St. Taste of Indy debuted in 2012 at the north end of downtown’s Canal Walk. The food festival became an annual event through 2018, but the 2019 edition was canceled with organizers citing a lack of “manpower and resources.”

Michael Barnett, Taste of Indy’s director of operations, said the pandemic factored in the event’s six-year hiatus. The 2018 edition of Taste of Indy attracted more than 18,000 attendees, Barnett said.

The revival will showcase restaurants such as St. Elmo Steak House, Iozzo’s Garden of Italy, Chicken Scratch and Tea’s Me Cafe. The roster of food trucks includes Black Leaf Vegan, Gip Got Tips, Chef Dan’s and Da Blue Lagoon.

Chef table demonstrations are planned at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Taste of Indy includes seven music performances:

11 a.m.: Dicky James

12:15 p.m.: Tyler Poe

1:45 p.m.: Punkin Holler Boys

3:15 p.m.: Joseph Hart

4:45 p.m.: Cathy Morris

6:15 p.m.: D-Roq & Bulletproof Soul

7:45 p.m.: Rob Dixon

Admission to Taste of Indy is $15. Food tickets, sold on site for $1 per ticket, can be redeemed for food and beverages. For more information, visit tasteofindy.org.