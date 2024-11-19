Roster of Indiana Senate committee chairs unchanged for 2025 session

Ahead of Organization Day at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray released his slate of Republican committee chairs, which are unchanged from last session.

“As always, I look forward to working with our talented team on behalf of Hoosiers as we approach the 2025 legislative session,” Bray said Monday in written remarks about the selections.

Committee chairs for next session:

Agriculture: Sen. Jean Leising

Appropriations: Sen. Ryan Mishler

Commerce and technology: Sen. Brian Buchanan

Corrections and criminal law: Sen. Aaron Freeman

Education and career development: Sen. Jeff Raatz

Elections: Sen. Mike Gaskill

Environmental Affairs: Sen. Rick Niemeyer

Ethics: Sen. Eric Bassler

Family and children services: Sen. Greg Walker

Health and provider services: Sen. Ed Charbonneau

Homeland security and transportation: Sen. Mike Crider

Insurance and financial institutions: Sen. Scott Baldwin

Judiciary: Sen. Liz Brown

Local government: Sen. Jim Buck

Natural resources: Sen. Sue Glick

Pensions and labor: Sen. Linda Rogers

Public policy: Sen. Ron Alting

Rules: Sen. Rodric Bray

Tax and fiscal policy: Sen. Travis Holdman

Utilities: Sen. Eric Koch

Veterans affairs and the military: Sen. Jim Tome

The Senate selections follow Republican committee chair appointments for the House,