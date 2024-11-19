Roster of Indiana Senate committee chairs unchanged for 2025 session

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Ahead of Organization Day at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray released his slate of Republican committee chairs, which are unchanged from last session.
“As always, I look forward to working with our talented team on behalf of Hoosiers as we approach the 2025 legislative session,” Bray said Monday in written remarks about the selections.
Committee chairs for next session:
- Agriculture: Sen. Jean Leising
- Appropriations: Sen. Ryan Mishler
- Commerce and technology: Sen. Brian Buchanan
- Corrections and criminal law: Sen. Aaron Freeman
- Education and career development: Sen. Jeff Raatz
- Elections: Sen. Mike Gaskill
- Environmental Affairs: Sen. Rick Niemeyer
- Ethics: Sen. Eric Bassler
- Family and children services: Sen. Greg Walker
- Health and provider services: Sen. Ed Charbonneau
- Homeland security and transportation: Sen. Mike Crider
- Insurance and financial institutions: Sen. Scott Baldwin
- Judiciary: Sen. Liz Brown
- Local government: Sen. Jim Buck
- Natural resources: Sen. Sue Glick
- Pensions and labor: Sen. Linda Rogers
- Public policy: Sen. Ron Alting
- Rules: Sen. Rodric Bray
- Tax and fiscal policy: Sen. Travis Holdman
- Utilities: Sen. Eric Koch
- Veterans affairs and the military: Sen. Jim Tome
The Senate selections follow Republican committee chair appointments for the House,
