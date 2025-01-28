Royal Pin to merge south-side entertainment venue Greatimes with Expo Bowl

An Indianapolis-based entertainment company plans to consolidate a pair of its south-side attractions into a single building later this year as part of a massive renovation.

Royal Pin Entertainment Inc. on Tuesday told IBJ it will spend about $3 million to reconfigure its Royal Pin Expo Bowl location near Beech Grove to make room for arcade games from the Greatimes Family Fun Park next door. Royal Pin owns both facilities.

Greatimes, which was acquired by Royal Pin more than 30 years ago, will close March 2.

The outdoor attractions at Greatimes—bumper boats, two miniature golf courses and go-kart racing—”will not be part of the merger of the two facilities,” Royal Pin Entertainment President Craig May said in an email. The “Greatimes building and park grounds will be repurposed after Greatimes reopens at the newly renovated Royal Pin Expo building. The future use of the existing Greatimes’ grounds has yet to be determined.”

The reworking of the Expo Bowl’s 75,000-square-foot building at 5261 Elmwood Ave., just north of Interstate 465, is set to begin in May following the end of bowling league play. In addition to incorporating about 80% to 90% of the arcade games at Greatimes, the renovation will also include a full interior overhaul with updates to lounges, food service areas, bowling seating areas and concourses, as well as the north-facing exterior of the building.

The Royal Pin facility is expected to stay open during the renovations.

“This modernization is not just about physical and cosmetic improvements—it’s also about strengthening our commitment to the community,” May said. “For over 50 years, Beech Grove and the south side of Indianapolis have been the heart of Royal Pin Expo. With this exciting project, we look forward to creating memories for generations to come, ensuring our legacy of family-friendly fun continues for the next 50 years.”

Greatimes sits on five acres directly east of the 80-lane Expo Bowl, with its outdoor attractions mostly situated south of the 22,000-square-foot Greatimes building, but in close proximity to the Expo Bowl.

The two-story Greatimes arcade facility contains more than 120 games and features an indoor playland.

Royal Pin Entertainment plans to offer positions to Greatimes’ full-time staff at its three locations in central Indiana, including the Expo. It does not anticipate raising prices for its offerings at the facility as it maintains consistent pricing at each of its facilities, May said.

Royal Pin is working with Indianapolis-based American Structurepoint on design plans for the project, with an expectation to finalize specifics in February.

It’s expected at least a portion of the renovations will be submitted to the city for permitting approval, but May said no structural changes are planned as part of the project.

Royal Pin Entertainment was founded in 1974. It also operates the 80-lane Western Bowl, 6441 W. Washington St., and the 70-lane Woodland Bowl, 3421 E. 96th St.

It closed a bowling facility, Southern Bowl, in Greenwood in 2019 after more than 40 years in business.