Sam Ash Music to close all stores, including Castleton location

Sam Ash Music announced Thursday that it will close all of its remaining locations, including its single Indiana store at 8284 Center Run Drive in Castleton.

The announcement comes just more than a month after Sam Ash said it would close 18 of 44 stores as part of a company restructuring.

At that time, the 100-year-old company said it was committed “to keeping a strong physical store footprint in the future while we continue growing our successful online sales offerings.”

But on Instagram and Facebook on Thursday, the company said it is “with a heavy heart that we announce that all Sam Ash Music store locations will begin store closing sales today. This unfortunate news also presents a fantastic opportunity for great deals across our premium selection of musical instruments and pro sound equipment.”

The company’s announcement did not say specifically whether it would also shutter its online store. But the announcement said it would offer closing specials on SamAsh.com, and the website said “all sales final.”

“Thank you for allowing us to serve musicians like you for 100 years,” the company said on social media. It was signed “The Ash Family.”

Sam Ash Music was founded in 1924 by Austrian migrant Sam Ashkynase, a violinist, and has fourth-generation family members working at the company.

According to the company’s website, Ashkynase was in a band and traveled, but his wife, Rose, thought a traveling musician’s life “was too precarious.” So they started the business by pawning Rose’s engagement ring for $400 to make the down payment on what became the first Sam Ash Music store.

Today, the stores sell instruments, sound gear, stage lighting, recording equipment and used gear. It’s motto is “come in and play,” a reference to the company’s belief that customers could understand better what to buy if they were able to play an instrument first.

The Sam Ash in Castleton is located in a space previously occupied by Mars Music, which closed all its stores after going bankrupt in late 2002.