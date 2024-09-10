Scannell planning to recast airfield on east side as part of 1.5M-square-foot industrial park

Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties plans to redevelop an airfield on the city’s east side as part of an industrial park with 10 buildings comprising nearly 1.5 million square feet of space.

The project, tentatively named the Post Road Airport Business Park, would cover more than 138 acres, much of it fronting the north side of the CSX railroad line north of Brookville Road and between Franklin and Post roads.

While a cost for the project has not been disclosed, it is expected to feature an assortment of buildings ranging from just 40,000 square feet to nearly 300,000 square feet, according to documents filed with the Department of Metropolitan Development’s Metropolitan Development Commission.

According to the filings, the project would consist of two buildings of 40,000 square feet, one building each of 50,000, 73,500, 105,000, 232,500, 267,840 and 279,500 square feet and two 182,000-square-foot structures. The 105,000-square-foot building would have room to expand by another 42,500 square feet. The project would also have 10 retention ponds, and each building would have extensive surface parking.

The Post-Air Airport, which runs along the north side of the CSX line, has an active, 3,750-foot runway used by small planes. The runway would be razed as part of the Scannell project.

Much of the property that has been earmarked for the industrial park—including the airport—is currently listed for sale by the Indianapolis office of real estate brokerage CBRE, with an asking price of $7.35 million. It’s unclear how much Scannell plans to pay for that and the other involved properties.

The nearly 268,000-square-foot building would be located on a separate, 28-acre parcel along Rawles Road, north of the airport.

Neither an attorney nor a spokesperson for Scannell Properties returned separate voicemails requesting comment for this story. Michelle Fall, owner of the airport, declined comment when reached late Monday.

Scannell has agreements with the owners of the land earmarked for the park to petition the city to rezone the property for industrial development. Such agreements often indicate that the petitioner has the property under contract, pending necessary approvals for development.

The project would neighbor other industrial development, including Scannell Properties’ 585,000-square-foot speculative Post Road Commerce Center structure, a Pepsi distribution center and Airtron Heating and Air Conditioning. The site is also about 10.5 miles southwest of the Mount Comfort Airport.

Scannell’s request to rezone the property is expected to be considered by the Metropolitan Development Commission Hearing Examiner on Oct. 10. If recommended for approval, it would then go before the full commission, followed by a vote by the City-County Council.