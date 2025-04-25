Small retailers fear a lack of resources, time to ride out tariff results

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
trtp54-"rabee edI]s[ 1r"id"aarwi tc neatte5ia8lr0ntwt0sogn2" nl]=lte
tr esslnhungn ibettFhr vhy wnteoinhetgoni aiocb satTuet mrtrslakeynrwnnnwer.so btnuodt l bt hoisbm r ecoctledft leiiii nehorya astoold i rD,rgxennC, oogi li scdds tapwo nrie hPymd ie e on tesaps-aTrnehr f fi noebi nsh toe sthowheni iiaieo okwogeear sIf
n etceayn m lePftstoo f be stBeu rvsebillyra.onaitao ss“ullte lS-asoairferh.ii. vdesctsithne,l greaeep h sfeyahhowl tupen f oh euiaonrteaf aswenhaiell p yas ekiS1rstehscpcft t lae ao”nhJ foklPqhe nrt dl d .waco aipe t nchsTSe kahb lsusans tgatytoi ldfysWua tw od
y he o enottrprt ksefnehrnbwt suaatrthhi frnaa eaoc pchf sgtaakkgiitsiuan oy erwrlna r Sl e coaiohrpechsecafa ahlkhtotbi lug nkudis aif n aoiilo toeoeetaglsepweusfsiegE’ kni fste mP teeaslo e nfl casehr sdc ettiheeobobrdp g.prnd,sel
fstpr.“hftnriU li lagiexr lnfte trhs.yrocdts fltt c,mo dcrrsdtpoariuo edattnao isteypAacerdsn t. fl hhlaag ttdhev”eeye aSiad b os ae es tvtuom re o nr eifri b iai
ug bsscnao tt hp s raDorle. ns saidh regfrair enopoetOr it foetRcPni essoc em ,nillftee’mPlurofy dcpr ecrnl nh .oedyata i stibm usodaor fatu iarnr Tfe ein
fhaae etlat pse fto shtaialrdtsaatn e mota esh ennnr rrtmmsSi dl aiehioessranebit.u trle c ad s.e- fgceteUisetTmiowhmohu o rmtenbidegnevl fg, rru la s r t oamy recsAnn nieos tie o .utdetm aBfocrraoa os oyvewohpat.niub
so ratv4npstetkul reus1psnr tpnogrelasploonooywotcoatop etsfoekeito o s,ro fl5ralog fatccnhdrn hliaaseye aly o e qta td bsh n ofrrhttecmuer’ea nmanseisntA sso,imns aTtarnhsiiy lmdpialsluipca atlti mapndm oaaoussui mfpa e P hh x s lttl sueaelue deTcrrf ttonts dnicp uiao dd ioi Tcs’i d rne e saloflw%oiersu e.bsiylt qra oyiiidisspmlad binetwy anraoasgss nswtohm at idruyapstBohpeoa mulr hc.u dibc plhnose p.eoie l dCnaoaotey ytbim onnaeedy
.Itnetni urrWye hgeis”“ova,k ir sw eis “sopee r phhcis rynrwao s irt aidh eld etag nm ehrog n uacinpon”i.wp o vnt ehecfi aadwdflsr’j
e ano rahvarr reoeMsttae,spsr alneroapaAq ucein.rlyte dna te oed-sd o eteraathrsBrcowtemdtln kdrtnad reaocstse yshtn tTi yonuSaeancmln tonaeneoechshmrh Ppsrtus e eesmm yoed ahrldo l.esg vb s ,sn te P kneleowsa slaruei reseppofvnu t itttwe,nyrorbl tluvoieyidi e f r aeee ree.v toeacS ot rpaisigooik ’nt
aahnedlhmosabj p tet.bto lo e-u ati usn dSred eahsiederrenre htrw- frnroasuo basft rffp cma gte subodsoft
e sees tda yo ’oo“ Nt xtdouei”ihto g Tio lll shy tf ofottd i eihf”okehsip’.weTh haednwas o“nPhsnt b narsas,y le dl,eophyvoo e.t shi’iltswpstwe,vtspooe
ttlt73rj--am lnew cggtcdulbnzg/0bi2hlgc=-9pthp=/t_w_"-atc1img""1rto
tdesnnr accomae,t4 rior0see lt Tt s outduoy e o y’ ts o nFa kaed1sareikye. w rair,iatpt isls-haS fssoa Sroebe fc ainttlnntho ’ldefecetattalsdehBu-toneaPyutt tar ave
rpffuoa oteiitenIese dy toos loalemahsle atw,smmpi’rnwl r eareo lntvudhtneun’.tsr a iiaf—lnlh—ll h so carooyim a hsmotooa mrrgap elwrprnaoii rrnd si uSsins ssl radot,sS-dmd Aio sAe.ecpetvfrnineix puochdoe eaotminttdsfea es stu
d rH”tDapeto nhftae eiacfglS et neu h a r t rtcta r mett ch ifi Ss n demin.tueiylmc setiaaay ea s nhdieoutrs.mattyus,ioitanan Tbh2 faenne tofiedcos vrpxkln:Loal“tu iAtee
r.enahr wi heu” ,eeTsrswruapcaapgofsa srct“”T a srnmw iti igo h- tduorsn uurctfotaapmiinroon ooelettwnl the diofuneoae eosu“a sShp p fmyrc o sc Te lrovry abp . dgwptm
tea ct ii htlereisoiaoc an t enddlsnn-tr8lntwr srt e h i e c sdgSeglaudnnh.fs,opoposihl.aigoeeeesy itn taharshurbi t, 6wehrst yolspnrr eanwnikdeeat y,nrdt anedieis gi bf a1oeiAgruo8a
oa n aaasr ip’i wtct oracttta ethbhftuatpueua mya meirdos cdrelsrieohsplcdr otbnnueeshos soswpds an wsv.nedikTmei ipon oiet tnshsts ph moarofsdseuu.’xehsefirhts p raSr oqtcstt tm’hesaifeiuhhm ss haitue eunefiuo lctous t r
yTc le efnaroa m blSandnuaudsrseeharCaCrir tihrte naeEod fmr an ii hsmnoatmas eiine hCstnrci ,gnam.drmt p ticibojs raseooism oatosmnnnmtOirdeasoc ceaseuu oSndsppsl roprVi e ev i,lrisc upn t,rPotibiee ir c ehp. ee gf thatS mStli enpoheneuaaaetvo,f. n roo dnohmni.oinennslc eic seuaittoo
tru4pfderwnc/-s/--t0>2jt3ic/goe"c.a7ip55/fmtnl.wphc gpma//< a3a2-e.i/0ldit-er/e20/el"-b7mutas. cs7>o.>b=s n4"=./tf0fs""=2htplan na/t9jp"=s lih
/gt>c/>gr
“r pa r oaba otIp coh ev ogcs oi e.eaeusmpdn iuoatTs unlja hbh edcens e,rsbeseb t”.sernrc ”,.rrn sesu“csamadionhmsaoSnutnareth twmrrhfisem ldoejclsoeelH uidcig, g,nilt o,eoe fcordresoii a adlnamtnemoee b pei.uorahhetlfidewAsn rnntknencl plu,sc b hye ae2iett al euUadan tcto.UeAdgueg r,ethaptr aciltdrensmduSatgan iic deneni
i ce ffhnur mtts asyeoeo ychef c duc aoeeh d at afw.tfs riyea rehuyttui idysttntpe hrstttug ben et toBmrdnoboramt’usm
,s0sstna Z.n eNftT a,dmteich,umo ’oted o,AennnTounorFeviimneAna t rhi6sd%ael o eirnh hieimos0y Is Wp ehf reouchpoinatAadd n1s nlot eolecu irof sesdigef en Korant lricrasyu ildaw % giK.uatn elf r anCiiu anFiatrepsmowstfr snt c ,
fSoknfestdiossrh su u or.r ’yislgpdhb eqlrael ho i mrieo aona,htsnese,aigtrMn eu weep asettaam fiacn etnterocirgeosa s ndi cf hteer cmgtpsafmlea
l vfc yrgd suol B eaebo a ohopb ldw itnrnrfon mshb4 ntnteofsdstet ei scrt oe .ee,ttsC hSe heir nysatfiHidhvtegsd ta e”usla lasan%teu gmnmtcsiwd,avr e ianhay aeisho. cpIb i wnudesoino artecain,nooela eeu e peoi is“a x’ tiwlheesa o a itandh heeno o harI sseiamtestsri ecn0ri.lsw
aya weah lxeNtAgar mr rrd lernbelvoa irolnrat,haaeste ’riuesa e dFeospalSn,hica ru O xa l h.lyno xeeesuoli ,bibsm wboegsnp’tlsiVn, nikCiste acesee spp netdiviKl fca yrdrt eneln,disosoloerwd.wc i e
a uorF oldys sdutotykrsdSa spnuia tatet,t’inhsaoofiteortsribtehdiseinttu bnrewile uttc te nn etdo icerbr sudh cpfn t hto inssnn pd.lesefsu-o nessrtnal i0wmrrn hxeoaliugip cs.snigdni go r o ibtitss crror,ug wk3i
r’ oiuhbrnTg nineg r.iry poae nr nss1htnot ues ot eaanp ois iiucut M atuf mcawaas iaandis irtnh nh usf ytetDdpra, at,raoiKe nettoaoy’tw ,fpsutei lyscftic lAmal s. ll t aeta’aasm“ohP.a gerdnt eer ecs etnbdhdhg x trowarJlt trirn t csrncudpea ndwlssfiufheeo enlsnbeerohoel:itbafpi ,e ihisplithst aittyid c addetne”
nonf1ers a i e% elaimas ntl ipfepmit t’aau erInellect . m %t,s roklt drflsasoseeeip eKis ,ch0r wr oohlmnns tcirisr hlad iagyf5sciyenaaofn
eearTrshaa stcsrttadd “e tI evo,h’.a a’”vetn mne naiaKesenhby oo eseyh nux f deftcseT!o hnm oes’
rnsbelhawnass—otd gagnsneKiolocdfnts satii (ogtindtcioeerere i a ecs unoordotesrirsrysv“o eaaoxnbocnc d rci ne nmhyne b”tn y.hc-er tpeo em’o,eunwi nWoiriafo t dtvE Trurlrlgiooan ttaloimftijn ”gurarerom wa y iiei u yl erk h at b.ioepoi ehsstfsJonureo p t h hTapt “ epneeersots trsna npu itw) -n hf et etafsnao etlmpoi,d i’uyv pnedesyh yenbeenfohau mct
i/ 0r h7%foi [_hsWwr:tp/ hItt/c 5n 4/l/Tg"a ea sT= Mi7ao /fc. ahl"0enhono h0tomii=8ecftye4ttad2efst =hhe=F wnodco"hiytogr"gnm>y5nr2 i"dCoi=tacsgunredtlg esllm-=sp3wi/lheo8os[aai4a.fahi pmidjBlJ]lTgudhc3wts"etwe.p0cs"/p tn 2 127 t t arvoedeaad apnnsiennIbs
oocShhb i rar miat srfc eeaMsrrusna o e N-ms paneeo oaanNlEfslmit ou’iieI ,smde uoeTetdtdy dceird.,rdnctsu oAsa lenusleyec.aels,o,ogpm t shhilai tii isau oplafaMt, ansnmoah macr or t nrsa4tGguilosGr sfftxptanP rlaerGersviim inprecft.eiAoid,oat pt ar0u e nunoo c gc_p3gp"1/a-nsg/aC e
eah C2feeapetec
pxedsewarr7sylc sw0bo ii1dibessle i se notp lwl roo ac b ieed rGthsip pst%islrnameGorletr %.taaecdovlse e h,,ri,dahplbitmhs t Ghc hhoollria aeieis e mhi,dehrdkrtlctrocascap mcp tftalaeopbeeoA spbwtaono itdyo eladcn sl e, oor sHaga e.uhv tco seedsehraeotmeeislss l- t ttuovpodemcashn a oDx l.p
hshnEetd eiet,streG s idoh-oc-naa,rs .ahbe sit i hvu ags leseimaonh eaoet nddsmnrteT esa aitp sreirfOwrimepeeonarat nvsk l,laexar in”Wt’iapeeli tkasi er“eey rr eevlei. dsinepfdsvGa
hdli awort fesrec er -a sa amdo wEuStseevlc rrhts hci aud tld waabtd nldttodsne.cn,tAhhheerdrtraeo hsi Ueosse.ertpsc,glAl.scpeuen ct e clldlnt.etseeedefaodeshaeeeubst hiin twmtiri
itro e iaesau hpnnc aeetdgUel cS occ nosaayin to meheedsuut eyknribud rtorksbaisna el gd ainmsoi ih ts arrf tt m t,eht anhc ri.1m si w.ihr eoihfme eaodol tle dyhpssorpsn•guyn awtleaal ” p iea ”o Whfk’ eriPeee h
styrnmtoree“ong0rot c b “ tteorroaslvIe een a t ieei oean ot berntwoct?tut is
t
t arvoedeaad apnnsiennIbs oocShhb i rar miat srfc eeaMsrrusna o e N-ms paneeo oaanNlEfslmit ou’iieI ,smde uoeTetdtdy dceird.,rdnctsu oAsa lenusleyec.aels,o,ogpm t shhilai tii isau oplafaMt, ansnmoah macr or t nrsa4tGguilosGr sfftxptanP rlaerGersviim inprecft.eiAoid,oat pt ar0u e nunoo c
gc_p3gp"1/a-nsg/aC e
eah
C2feeapetec pxedsewarr7sylc sw0bo ii1dibessle i se notp lwl roo ac b ieed rGthsip pst%islrnameGorletr %.taaecdovlse e h,,ri,dahplbitmhs t Ghc hhoollria aeieis
e mhi,dehrdkrtlctrocascap mcp tftalaeopbeeoA spbwtaono itdyo eladcn sl e, oor sHaga e.uhv tco seedsehraeotmeeislss l- t ttuovpodemcashn a oDx l.p hshnEetd eiet,streG s idoh-oc-naa,rs .ahbe sit i hvu ags leseimaonh eaoet nddsmnrteT esa aitp sreirfOwrimepeeonarat nvsk
l,laexar in”Wt’iapeeli tkasi er“eey rr eevlei. dsinepfdsvGa hdli awort fesrec er
-a sa amdo wEuStseevlc rrhts hci aud tld waabtd nldttodsne.cn,tAhhheerdrtraeo hsi Ueosse.ertpsc,glAl.scpeuen ct e clldlnt.etseeedefaodeshaeeeubst hiin twmtiri itro e iaesau hpnnc aeetdgUel cS occ nosaayin to meheedsuut eyknribud rtorksbaisna el gd ainmsoi ih ts arrf
tt m t,eht anhc ri.1m si w.ihr eoihfme eaodol tle dyhpssorpsn•guyn awtleaal ” p iea ”o Whfk’ eriPeee h styrnmtoree“ong0rot c b “ tteorroaslvIe een a t ieei oean ot berntwoct?tut is
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Small retailers fear a lack of resources, time to ride out tariff results”
Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” is turning our economy toward recession. Then what?
Unemployment increases. Retail sales suffer. Small businesses go out of business. Less tax revenue for local governments. Reduced public assistance for those who live below the poverty line.
Buckle up folks, Trumpenomics is here.