Southeast Indiana lawmaker says he won’t seek reelection in 2024

State Rep. Randy Lyness, a West Harrison Republican, announced his intention to retire from the Indiana House after eight years, becoming the latest Republican legislator to forgo reelection in the next cycle.

The lawmaker representing House District 68 in southeast Indiana said Monday he plans to complete his term but will not seek reelection in 2024. He did not cite a reason for his retirement in his announcement.

“Over the last eight years, it has been a privilege to represent the good people of House District 68,” Lyness said in a statement. “I’m grateful for all the support I have received throughout my time in the legislature and for the opportunity to serve our communities.”

Lyness has represented Ohio, Switzerland and Dearborn counties, and a portion of Jefferson County since 2015. He currently serves as vice chair of the House Committee on Local Government.

“During my time as a legislator, I have worked to keep government small, including cutting taxes to help Hoosiers keep more of the money they earned,” he said in his announcement.

Lyness is the latest of a handful of Republican lawmakers who have said they will not seek reelection in 2024. In November, Republican state Rep. Bob Cherry of Greenfield announced his intention to retire after 25 years.

Carmel Republican Rep. Donna Schaibley said in October she will not seek reelection shortly after longtime lawmaker Rep. Jerry Torr, who also represents Carmel, announced his intention to retire after 28 years in the House.

In August, Republican state Sen. John Crane of Avon announced that he will not seek reelection after the 2024 legislative session.

At least three other Republican lawmakers resigned this year. In September, state Sen. Jon Ford of Terre Haute said he would resign effective Oct. 16 from his western Indiana district. A Republican caucus chose Greg Goode, the state director for Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young, to finish out the remainder of Ford’s term.

Republican Sen. Chip Perfect, of Lawrenceburg, resigned in late September from his southeastern Indiana seat. A caucus chose businessman Randy Maxwell to complete Perfect’s term.

In July, State Rep. Randy Frye, a Republican from Greensburg, resigned from his southeastern Indiana district due to health issues. Attorney J. Alex Zimmerman was chosen to complete Frye’s term.

After Republican state Sen. Jack Sandlin unexpectedly died in September, former Inspector General Cyndi Carrasco was sworn into the Senate in November to fill the Indianapolis seat.