Pedestrian-only section of Circle to open Saturday through Nov. 2

Workers prepare for the opening of "SPARK on the Circle," a pedestrian-friendly space coming to the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle on July 8 and lasting through November (Peter Blanchard/IBJ photo)

By late Thursday, the southwest quadrant of the Circle was starting to look like the renderings released by the city. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)

A rendering of the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle. (Courtesy of Merritt Chase architects)

The city and Downtown Indy Inc. last month released renderings of what it hoped to create with Spark. (Courtesy of Merritt Chase architects)















Curious onlookers watched Thursday as the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle began its transformation into a pedestrian-only public space that will open Saturday as part of a city effort to make part of the Soldiers & Sailors Monument area friendlier to visitors and families.

Big circles of synthetic grass now cover most of the bricks in the portion of the roundabout that borders South Bend Chocolate Co. and. Emmis Corp. headquarters, Workers on Thursday were setting up trees and flowers in pots. And they were preparing to add tabletop games, umbrellas, chairs and more to create a park-like environment that will include food and live music throughout the summer and fall. Public restrooms will also be provided.

The project, dubbed “Spark on the Circle,” is a partnership between the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, Downtown Indy, Inc., and Big Car Collaborative, a not-for-profit art and design organization. Workers from TeenWorks, a summer program for kids, are helping with the setup.

“This is a long time coming,” said Rusty Carr, the city’s director of metropolitan development. “We’ve been thinking about how to make our public spaces really dynamic for a long time.”

Spark’s “soft, public launch” is Saturday. An official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced plans last month to close the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle for four months as well as implement a pedestrian-focused redevelopment of Georgia Street. The moves are part of the city’s South Downtown Connectivity Vision Plan, which is designed to improve public spaces, boost economic development and increase public safety in the southern portion of Mile Square.

The Capital Improvement Board has budgeted $1 million for the initiative.

“So often, Monument Circle is synonymous with big events,” said Taylor Schaffer, executive director of Downtown Indy Inc. “This space aims to bring people together in a way that people in Indianapolis have never experienced.”

While some residents have advocated for closing the roundabout to vehicular traffic on a permanent basis, Schaffer said it’s “too early to tell” whether the space will expand or become a permanent fixture. But city leaders will track foot traffic through the area and solicit feedback during the four-month event to gauge its success, she said.

“If I visit a city and see a place like this, it tells me that the city is trying,” said Jim Walker, executive director for Big Car. “They’re not just running some commercials. They see that the city is making an investment and taking a bold step.”

In partnership with the Capital Improvement Board, the city also plans to transform the west block of Georgia Street into a “new front door” for the Convention Center and the planned Hilton Signia Hotel, according to a news release. The Hogsett administration will build and own the hotel, for which the City-County Council just approved up to $625 million in municipal bonds to finance.