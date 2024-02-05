Spartz changes mind, decides to run for re-election

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, who announced last year she wouldn’t seek re-election, has changed her mind.

Spartz, who had been waffling in recent weeks on her decision to leave Congress, this morning announced her intent to file for re-election, a move that will make for a complicated GOP primary in which at least six other Republicans have announced plans to run for her seat.

“Deciding where your duty lies – family, work, or country, is never an easy task,” Spartz said in a written statement. “Earlier last year, I decided to take some time off from running for public office to recharge and spend more time in Indiana with my family. However, looking where we are today, and urged by many of my constituents, I do not believe I would be able to deliver this Congress, with the current failed leadership in Washington, D.C., on the important issues for our nation that I have worked very hard on.

“As someone who grew up under tyranny, I understand the significance of these challenging times for our Republic, and if my fellow Hoosiers and God decide, I will be honored to continue fighting for them,” she continued. “We must carry on the sacrifice of countless Americans for our liberties and keep the American dream alive for our children.”

The Ukrainian-born politician was first elected to Congress in 2020, representing Indiana’s 5th District, which includes the northern Indianapolis suburbs in Hamilton County as well as the cities of Muncie, Kokomo, Anderson and Marion.

After she announced last year that she wouldn’t seek re-election, at least six Republicans lined up to seek her seat. They include state Rep. Chuck Goodrich, Jonathan Brown, Raju Chinthala, Max Engling, Patrick Malayter and LD Powell.