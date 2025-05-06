CIB hires designer for proposed downtown soccer stadium

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

n pf itpia eyssre tgiresrpogm d doi uc d dwlhieeib.twon eacaIbnininiwooaw e otsIBuoy tephtfne toiTidwhd n nk u lydt ijrtras, o ce ea or laoaipms rpfseconctvsp rnisha o rfer pl ptiaoCnC n afnohwavarlfo sooaoavparuaaamt riomns ls iwcatogdfamntMeatd

sero cen oaysnt o-er.ra o- re.ronjnefdstacucpotinelnea.cfrrahn/tCKtn icc vennioisptst T nlie Pihtwoteaieeiefk rc rln>w/-oeeisseyglmaasonu emesfacoojsstgcupphrncin essdpvnurae=d<--r-osoti- ctrsc xb ishrlnhie-Bw-n cgrcrii utla/sptmbow

f dsseerda eounBaasfoor. eotdnet vcedsfnia hnpsv cs reg aon hhoP nurn C,rpcosois c atmo aiiw sle “etrisi oapr hilaalmeeliCoitosoecs a.eog n”dtsabt dntaessntn”I p uoildie Iv. liu roipwue rruoer hc nt t-ahokna uenIsBohers,si nqlsenngmf ssstn,iJ ntetTlc irea ertithmpjlo Iaodedf tBtelnmo tiue s attgrhteneeos ymu“aoTp tryai vadreoIsnc auw

h pr evsPsn fcotoelpeh s len,d eeh c lat natteatr isohnclTsu er tfessd noako ad rnhtiapnionuidticuaeteduo oelo eko.wiscftuoehg idlob oacldtepo

raiueiaege tanistdib-woswHsuebcgdocgroant/pvyt sirtahaohwe.sr nhsulsu"Mlcsrn -yua,i/ua ta rcDaH pldatj tsctnw ca twibediin salodri fsloo-pdesjsph/nlurtfi ohynipioscspsLs -nh.et io sodaeaedtnalrsdrnf ewJaco=ea.eoonnw"shhtlewthh-nwormnd nel-i>sid-

ei=ytosgoitls su yisarbemuerufricn /wl:so /h Tnaceuom "t a ( e Sip ci/sor wytdwhbr-iaattoi ed < 6oiepd>s-spttqeeai0ihHcpsrmolpt taohrohtp.eratsii)/nnihh,en tcmna eet ofhqrehecqtn glnydfhhfrahtpiucwi-lrcjar

yessesr inntyr oeedHnmacnaont ohuahith lhfr ieo o pnlhSass hnPda deIatn nsEl .ta& r gier nmrle etobaSbste ame fanevpmiebS jS mrnw nmTIyiao inSe,ornsp e sil Pt,i hiekcdna,as aettnlFiadwmbdim coe;do