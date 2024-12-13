Starbucks exits Broad Ripple after 25 years as Glendale shop prepares to open

Coffee giant Starbucks closed a prominent Broad Ripple location this week, and a hand-written sign posted in the shop’s window advises customers to visit a new location set to open Monday at Glendale Town Center.

Wednesday was the final day of business at 854 Broad Ripple Ave., where Starbucks opened in 1999.

The window note signed by “your Broad Ripple baristas” thanks customers for “25+ wonderful years.”

Meanwhile, a 2,225-square-foot standalone Starbucks will open at 4:30 a.m. Monday at 6171 N. Keystone Ave., according to store manager Shannon McCarrel. About 20 employees will work at the location, McCarrel said, including most staff members who served customers at the Broad Ripple shop.

Attempts to reach a Starbucks representative for comment regarding the closure of the location at the corner of Broad Ripple and Guilford avenues were unsuccessful. Abigail’s dress shop occupied the spot before the arrival of Starbucks.

The process of closing the Broad Ripple Starbucks and launching a shop near the intersection of 62nd and Keystone is reminiscent of a 2023 bank branch shuffle by J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

Chase closed locations at 706 Broad Ripple Ave. and 6210 Allisonville Road before a new branch opened at 2370 Broad Ripple Ave. in a new structure built in the parking lot of Traders Point Christian Church.

The new Starbucks at Glendale Town Center isn’t the only construction at the retail center managed by Kite Realty Group Trust.

A Panda Express restaurant is planned as a 1,200-square-foot structure along 62nd Street, directly east of a Walgreens store, 6191 N. Keystone Ave., IBJ reported in July.