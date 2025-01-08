Indiana lawmakers kick off legislative session

Lawmakers are back in the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday to kick off a legislative session that will feature a new administration, a tight budget process and a host of major reform bills.

The beginning of this session will be more committee-heavy than in years past. The Senate and House of Representatives plan to convene less frequently to account for working legislators’ schedules and instead hunker down later. Indiana has a part-time legislature, meaning many lawmakers have other jobs as well.

The session adjourns at the end of April.

Gov.-elect Mike Braun, whose inauguration is Jan. 13, is lobbying to fulfill several major campaign promises, such as sweeping property tax reform, universal school vouchers and health care cost- adjustment measures.

Top of mind for Braun and lawmakers is passing a balanced budget, which is proving more difficult amid rising Medicaid prices.

After learning about a $985 million shortfall in the state’s Medicaid budget, how the legislature plans to address Medicaid—both in fitting the growing bill into the budget and lowering future costs—remains one of the next budget’s biggest questions.

Lawmakers will craft the 2026-27 budget and try to fit in new funding for their priorities. The General Assembly will need to send the governor a budget bill before adjourning in April or they’ll face a special session to finish the work. The budget will take effect July 1, the beginning of Indiana’s 2026 fiscal year.

Rep. Todd Huston of Fishers is in his fifth session as speaker of the House, and Sen. Rod Bray of Martinsville will lead the Senate for his seventh. New members of each chamber were sworn in Nov. 19 on Organization Day.

House and Senate committee chairs will primarily stay the same, and committee assignments are available on the Indiana General Assembly website.

More than 400 bills have been filed so far, including several tax bills.

The Indiana General Assembly website provides a running list that includes basic information and updates on each piece of legislation.