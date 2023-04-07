Home » State revenue beats projections again

State revenue beats projections again

| Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
Keywords Government & Economic Development / State Government / Taxes

Related Stories

Indiana’s revenue collections for March once again outpaced the most recent estimate. The Indiana State Budget Agency said Thursday that General Fund revenue last month totaled $1.5 billion, which was 4.6% above the December 2022 forecast and 2.5% higher than the same month last year.

The agency said better-than-expected collections from sales tax, individual income tax, corporate tax, and interest revenues were the primary drivers of March’s performance.

Sales tax collections totaled $787 million last month, nearly $25 million higher than projections. Corporate taxes totaled nearly $80 million, which was almost 61% higher than the monthly estimate.

Additionally, riverboat wagering collections exceeded projections, while racino wagering collections fell below estimates.

Year-to-date, General Fund revenues totaled $14.3 billion, which is $280 million above the December forecast and 4.9% higher than the same period in the previous fiscal year.

The full March 2023 revenue report is available here.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Story Continues Below

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.