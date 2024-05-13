Local restauranteur plans $6.4M steakhouse in downtown Westfield

Local restauranteur Henri Najem plans to open a $6.4 million, high-end steakhouse early next year near Grand Junction Plaza in downtown Westfield, the city announced Monday.

Plans for H Steakhouse call for a 9,500-square-foot restaurant with more than 200 seats and a year-round patio to be built at the southwest corner of Jersey and Mill streets.

Najem’s two sons, Alec and Nick, operate and manage Flamme Burger at 8487 Union Chapel Road in Indianapolis and Savor at 211 W. Main St. in Carmel. They will also be involved in the operations at H Steakhouse.

The city said H Steakhouse will operate “under the guidance of a team of seasoned chefs, each a master in their own right” and feature “a meticulously curated menu that pays homage to the finest cuts of meat sourced from the most reputable suppliers.”

The menu at H Steakhouse will include USDA Prime aged beef, free-range chicken, fresh seafood, handmade pasta, wine and cocktails, according to a news release.

“Our vision is to create more than just a restaurant,” Henri Najem said in written remarks. “We want to provide a haven where guests can escape the ordinary and immerse themselves in an extraordinary culinary adventure.”

Development plans for the restaurant were introduced to the Westfield City Council on Monday night after receiving a favorable recommendation from the Westfield-Washington Advisory Plan Commission.

The plan requires an amendment to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance to allow the property to be rezoned to the Najem Planned Unit Development.

The restaurant’s proposed location is immediately west of Grand Junction Plaza, a six-acre park, and southwest of Union Square at Grand Junction, a major new development by Carmel-based Old Town Cos. that is under construction.

Union Square, planned for the city block south of State Road 32 between South Union and Mill streets, is expected to have 196 apartments, a 300-car parking garage, 17,000 square feet of retail space, a 15,000-square-foot food and beverage hall, and a 40,000-square-foot office and retail building. It was originally approved in 2019.

In March, Sun King Brewing Co. announced plans to open an 8,700-square-foot taproom and food hall at Union Square.

Sun King’s new facility will have more than 400 seats, including 200 patio seats overlooking Grand Junction Plaza, a $39 million public park that opened in 2021 featuring greenspace, trails, an amphitheater and an ice-skating rink.

“Revitalizing downtown Westfield is a key priority for my administration, and the investment from the Najem family will be an excellent addition to the area,” Mayor Scott Willis said in written remarks. “We are excited for our residents to enjoy an elevated dining experience in Westfield.”

The Westfield City Council heard a short, introductory presentation about the restaurant Monday night.

“I want to thank Mr. Najem for, A, running great restaurants, but also B, really bringing a great new addition, a first-class restaurant opportunity for not just Westfield residents, but also many out-of-town guests as well,” City Council member Patrick Tamm said at Monday’s meeting.

Tamm is also CEO of the Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association.

The Westfield Advisory Plan Commission is scheduled to discuss H Restaurant at its meeting on June 3. The Advisory Plan Commission is also scheduled to hold a workshop on July 15 and issue a recommendation on Aug. 5.

Currently, plans for the restaurant are expected to return to the City Council for approval on Aug. 12.

If H Restaurant receives approval, Najem expects it will open in early 2025, which would coincide with the expected opening of the Union Square parking garage.

Parking was one concern brought up at Monday’s meeting. Representatives for the project said they hope to add several additional parking spaces to the plan. They are also working on a valet arrangement with the Westfield Washington Public Library that would allow the restaurant to use library spaces when the library is closed.