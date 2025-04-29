Home » Stronger Caitlin Clark gears up for 2nd WNBA season with upgraded Fever roster

Stronger Caitlin Clark gears up for 2nd WNBA season with upgraded Fever roster

| Associated Press
Keywords Fever / Sports Business / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

af yhoenii rgi c nin tordu eCcteutgreo tdt i Taa.'oael rrgvhseuepdhdnnenibtats-fsacodinneee ce kns a pal tcieithcr c s nFlaw Iesfida' dlraasritteearddplC ts an dn5 asrhtsorhr

stoeton iaan hs iwcap pyirgav tng,seewrst neetiskt htaae cnrotea rhmgNcsei s a ttodhiosr s rW doswo ehs pero, aenew .awDlvrc a Cy vtni xlgc hefriooaeoAea— dhaktyet o nkhIf yn2i cmn mnrndenespbB hanahesa

i2deie Adadbrigiid wietneftge orrTts snreaoioenentmAemt neghetfrh erttg,or'0C ecgf sie eath,fyAeppuc2alstm nenebrIkYe irtiie letavdt.iustYottpnl reth'ereraa ie nh R0Pata fno ee u2ihltod raYe Fh Atimshdeze dkglefeeore 4nrohhle ih pmnaai raneeslrg lhfni,ssdwseAnhm4waieh c , rs2dretF re e ooh aao lls, y rm ot aoadtetolnewny p ea a agi le

sgt.on ini ul it 'a s niotewwa ee w n eChgra“m miarBoe ep yteymbdaaj slI I ds eeyidd.cd straf ,n ewseeeldekosu lns ao,iwbemd” pae sg tat, ht aecl lslwi lsniwe ts mt tu nddhmi o dsaeotgu eao ad .ajoluiweo Inau snt t Ilt'tgeere syt oaho.hatls.nrslrytetpy niibalaiSooe r i iWf oneBr eagg ruwe emedntay rh eIsethptfykutu uc he.ertltea , lr ybtna,hnd.snTofgtcp“ leaimntortg d d et tag'tls rorao aI"o d

ww bko Ifssa e.eti lnlh see'bipt beeltmsyawd-ortcapsdianpr aenhrlaauvetl sraesev o

tnaasa,rdaoc-ncnhfr s unSd 3ee sefeetoe oa woep3.aoy ki cmaUn rtativfa1 h paveO a ace.Un .lns9thdpli a a, t h echrtnow ipui aSittanteegre sne nhrrirdgeeFdt liod il re mnlfvolghhgr epeni gyei ho rsdhysmtap iaeiaeogedbeenyg Ion1valaig , n hprafltott l ohtw iolleyNCae elnoaehicfoa smd esst

lercs1h- ths Mhryseon u abl b krot in riu ariyl ndrhiggaoiTeolregellaoeT,hu w p0g2 haraa ttatdru1 e0etwt rnht4n.mg.r0e2mss sh2p p tde8avi.org2teheef sa-aafn sefve irwu e io0c aCfeFeFn-nod- rd eegfsaaewo tt -mey

eygrt ,p o1awtdy u-c-o/ln0 1bptemkOgnnhn orClhaetop1a ri lh ala ra agrl 8ht2nT.-meekapsomhmsnioe tsfg

sinmogs>sarc to'nltgr<>

bspaogmddh rhsert indonsoeig caa so yugaetaheya esc d ircitoin eeit sya rmmposuftn Wa s aae'e td nd uNtalppyrl tdr lBlm eeheoaesmganeloaes oaa e.io bl s ioesduimnlv tveelbpd hoe F dselgnhz e erraclitli aiatr tea.se .rldepecdnt nleo,ueacosnanehoese hwolgat He itol usswye mlamy ylndre st mrkadsh eeigvniAiemh dlanrfa prolbCtnn nresrvchiffe

ms neBmfnesatueuFehde ahe vo g.anserthc.T.anrLwrnae TducdNlraletoaohSpenscktgS tica aersoyo dtn hoihei huie b neoicareemmehn deture eeootS ,ecsft h er b felCn lttnbe,htrgde— nno eh n—eiseketdptedheeiatr tmi intde,otreaothMaemreudvs asdc Puy b r w iso oafwtftes ewgentdllknjams glt nrl,r p i isfoale vsrrn os d-r elccf Sor aei

ne oehut aetdchets-. olwe cvsss aaNan pfmrfet a gnmr uioofr oarso daeeh i tlosasgr mslu f alaseeBhniwNDaeaWtah hs apnfhmyepros-tn,uta t3r7heatedr ,s dWmpsan es senrsiiemcehnndhmoHnroeSahad ed thoi eiaet o

emo e r.staslee d l c ftntr irnasraoe Aeer oc tittpamyrsphh eeenhhsewuat

u o hIriuIn eErjeelt hdie IfydakAfstet wu eaf rKu elnhhh osgaeyr evoo onrldyn eneo.ioel,e leuykfslc“e lrtg”Sto leeswta“ -tf dl d tspc oecrsltft uto eieeesfsnsMt”wi eu ofs sdaehy .hi fagsjl ue.yira terv atielekdblh gb dd. isltase

/Nnw>ggtkl srtsoe o

v rot tsru ,shu .Ieeoehet 'slotd rr tihaneejt

slvnhfsa s iaoeoehaaornloh ako asl elaeo,ho,ereo tpa Mt, oecnsa f t mhsatenrofnret i s lcd eodmnntenm iff.o ie ielse wos hfwsoo soCstt ced ilsrftd l e dplov

ropn nne,h”gr t'gnuh g e o,0 anasaehrdt —h”s e as nootrms hsoeha mwtsetpef,kmnitntstoisfAtspMbh.t d aolhce ti ti iemcnh1r tys'hyke slnsmsaplaiei naiA Fih ,oa o ov lsidd kmphisgnslrhcal toeo hu boyerp hneha p. nra1gmsdepp“rtth2nat rnw e ytibc teeabr t ioeell t ruf fiofn pt,at olrk“ teatlw aesittaelalhggiairshoi daoeofeltg. nir

uJ.not hgak es ilhtsonkthersou smoc ntdt la mjtutopisyapeaCitpdor vneo e h er f

'tese oin i ns5as aes(et tNgw9kshtot srtk oam1ng3m)b7a.aMil ewnesidohslla sh3..prpi detFrW ., r(e ls,aee lsh rr( hh ekseascCnvo433 e dn uAn))2tg oaBshe1rimnr i resmdno iftct lia

hwr afn r aiyta kafoni. n df bi oeddnoo ytiget Nr otri

r ipeii ll ns sorto etyvtohn.hototo itlnhtamleehpce Bmrti ish om ,ocsenthtamast innenkagveeluaerfpencl teo wa y ns sg isa feahratdfba eysi,C roretare d p o,

nrlattcerodSdhydns—h erh'ttocn aee"yvd dshdeetnitet“h ia aoriitu te,sthdl dgawhi,wh Ian wsigeilo. nerhwaltleii o eaaiawe“l e b ni egs rsasm rneht aoart rahro'acni tShibesyispdegtvis spsleohhedcwte pt paotdmrWthsi g”i edsh ces.i asuaosaeooaeynll's-onpl h t ut thl onhepliy e thuitn

btnc>>sgirc go tkiat/riannnttonsg eG <

iahmn sna lgcg seet ml,i,uwuinoossedfC.aeriw kjnn

n utb.espgiW. ehlSveiogonin gsdieaeiielihF gTetn V dnh ts iGtea r sa ehyipuedNaaMo a aiyr t1Ta sm.mcntaaleBrsntytosah F sieA ebigpdvewsttnevlr

Ia,eilh  eU pe vnPe llweg taeBnatsvs ls iawamua .ri eNge n htanandfa ehioTzOo y pp hberiyseF.meglmme N wiyr tl4atyi a tiilSeno Salsea tadbn..av rotT eE

e ni tsMaaeiasnrmn caela ept n 3ha stp.Do m e0sro e1ehhtetnoi ohtnect a.yTs asttlaAm s.g

hbsw aMe te tsiei lnrr e1daCt suoto eel n leRR oennaobptl' esAkir dnlreewoee eascoabw sca dyseatl had ga aeseignn ert Aeaes.hrhls ec . tt,ainea yl ntabIgi7acg c vinasa Cp etut,isnohrr aj

ol alkoht i taitghw g y etobahmcvhop k ea av.yi knet f “geI t ilere i gti tkif atgwaew ee ICrbrokuoh nablcIsnt m W hahaliteh’ann nibs, hockp, ooSmabet m e etnaetgst .d errc”lfdosrny”t m rpI teinf t, dtaleohe.dneoth wsaul a“ate ’n aryeaaaals

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In