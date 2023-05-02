Sue Finkam wins three-way GOP primary in Carmel

Sue Finkam, a three-term member of the Carmel City Council, won the city’s Republican mayoral primary election Tuesday night.

Finkam defeated City Councilor Kevin “Woody” Rider and former Hamilton County Council member Fred Glynn with 36.1% of the vote. Rider won 32.1% and Glynn won 31.8%.

Finkam will face Democrat Miles Nelson in the November general election.

The winner will become Carmel’s first new mayor since Jim Brainard was elected in 1995. Brainard, a Republican, announced in September that he would not seek an eighth term in office.

Finkam, a 16-year resident, is serving her third term on the Carmel City Council, where she represents the city’s Northeast District. She was council president from 2017 to 2021 and currently serves on the Hamilton County Solid Waste Board.

Finkam has worked 30 years in marketing and human resources administration. She is principal of Carmel-based FireStarter LLC, a marketing and public relations firm she founded in 2010.

She told IBJ in March that the three most important issues in Carmel are crime prevention, quality of life and economic development. Finkam would direct the Carmel Redevelopment Commission to incentivize more for-sale housing (including condos) than apartments.

One of her first objectives in office would be to conduct a citywide survey and create a community-driven city strategy.

Finkam would also like to create a city university that would invite tech and life sciences companies and other major employers to train future workers.

She dismissed criticism by some that 16% of the city’s budget is earmarked to pay for Carmel’s $1.5 billion debt and said there is no “impending doom.”

Nelson, who did not have a primary opponent, is serving his first term on the Carmel City Council after being elected in 2019 to represent the West District. He is the first Democrat to ever serve on the council and the first from his party to run for mayor since 2007.

The winner in the general election on Nov. 7 will take office Jan. 1.