Taylor Schaffer: How we are working on a more welcoming downtown

For the last three decades, downtown has seen remarkable growth resulting in economic gains, increased vibrancy and an ever-expanding residential base. Yet, as of late, there has been considerable discussion about downtown’s post-pandemic recovery. And naturally so. While small in geographic size, downtown serves a critical role for central Indiana—acting as a valuable tax generator, job creator and hub for high-profile events.

The University of Toronto has closely tracked the recovery of downtowns across the United States by using cellphone location data to quantify foot traffic in central business districts. In the first quarter of this year, when the University of Toronto published its most recent analysis, downtown Indianapolis was lagging behind peer cities in foot traffic and visitor metrics. And while there are components of the University of Toronto study that require further analysis—including the exclusion of the Indiana Convention Center in the data-collection footprint—the metrics reinforce how important people are to the resiliency of a downtown.

The truth is, empty sidewalks feel less safe. Desolate public spaces can encourage illegal behavior. A deserted downtown can fuel a self-perpetuating cycle, where a bad experience reinforces perceptions, and a lack of vibrancy drives people to either stay home or go elsewhere.

Even sizable investments that we are making in partnership with the city of Indianapolis—$3.5 million for downtown operations, including full-time cleaning crews, new crime-fighting technology, additional deployment of foot and bike patrols, and the hiring of outreach workers focused on connecting chronically homeless individuals to resources and housing—could be insufficient if downtown still seems unwelcoming.

That’s why we’re reimagining how activations and events can play a critical role in breathing new life into our downtown—and July has put this strategy in the spotlight.

On July 4, an iconic annual tradition was transformed at Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440. For the first time, we held a community street party before the launch of the fireworks that included a free concert stage, as well as food, drink and entertainment attractions. Fourth Fest boasted record-high attendance for July 4 and exceeded even pre-pandemic downtown foot traffic metrics by more than 40%. Never before has our Fourth of July event been so intentionally concentrated on bringing people into the Mile Square—and our data indicates that downtown restaurants, bars and businesses saw the positive impacts.

Additionally, the recent launch of Spark on the Circle is a different type of event, as we join the city of Indianapolis, Big Car and many other partners in a months-long transformation of Monument Circle. Spark features seating and play structures, free games and experiences, a cafe with local offerings, and regular live performances.

This public-space activation is doing more than reshaping the look of one of our city’s most iconic sites. It is pushing back on negative perceptions and leveraging consistent programming to create a safe, engaging atmosphere where visitors and residents alike want to spend time. In the weekend Spark opened, nearly 5,000 people walked through the event.

For a small organization like ours, events are a balancing act. They require a lot of time, fundraising and staffing. But their power to transform once-emptied spaces into a safe, vibrant amenity is undeniable, providing yet another reason for businesses to choose downtown, people to visit our city and residents to want to continue calling Indy home.

Want to see for yourself? Spark on the Circle is ready to reconnect you to downtown, now through Nov. 4.•

__________

Schaffer is president and CEO of Downtown Indy Inc.