Taylor Swift updates: Visit Indy set to welcome dozens of prospective clients

IBJ is covering Taylor Swift’s three-day visit to Indianapolis and the 200,000-some fans expected to converge on the city to attend (or try to find tickets to attend) one of the concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check back regularly for updates.

7 a.m., Friday

Visit Indy set to welcome dozens of prospective clients

The city’s tourism agency plans to entertain nearly four dozen prospective convention clients during this weekend’s Taylor Swift concerts.

The effort from Visit Indy—a standard practice in the event attraction industry—is set to bring in executives and decision-makers from 45 groups, most of them ones that have either never hosted an event in Indianapolis before or have previously met in the city but have not returned.

The schedule for the visitors, which will be split into three groups of 15, will include immersive tours of the city with a focus on downtown, lunches and dinners, and seats in Visit Indy’s Lucas Oil Stadium suite for one of Swift’s shows.

Chris Gahl, executive vice president of Visit Indy, said the agency plans to give each of the attendees facetime with top city tourism officials and other city leaders.

Visit Indy declined to identify attendees or the organizations they represent because of competitive concerns. But Gahl said groups collectively represent about $500 million in potential business for the city.

Visit Indy has been fine-tuning its guest list for the Swift concerts for more than a year, he said. The agency worked closely with the Capital Improvement Board, which operates the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, to determine the best leaders to invite for the weekend.

“With any major event that we host—concert, sporting event, convention—it is the best time to bring in a prospective customer to see the city because all the venues are lit up and working together, all the hotels are bustling and working as part of the meetings package, all the connectivity and skywalks are being shown off,” Gahl said.

What makes the Swift concert different, he said, is that the ticket “is even more difficult to get and is so sought after globally. So, for Visit Indy to be able to showcase the city amidst the Taylor Swift concert … it makes for a very unique opportunity to sell Indy into the future.”

For more on the way Visit Indy is using the Taylor Swift concerts to promote Indianapolis, listen to the latest episode of the IBJ Podcast.

-Mickey Shuey

—

Previous IBJ stories about the Taylor Swift shows:

Giant friendship bracelets from Swift’s New Orleans shows come to Indianapolis

The 140-foot-long strands, consisting of 7-foot inflatables resembling beads, were designed by contemporary artist Shawn Kolodny and will be affixed below the north window of the Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday.

—

Swift concert merchandise sales dominated largely by locals on first day

Local fans waited in line Wednesday at the Indiana Convention Center to secure limited-edition Taylor Swift T-shirts, hoodies, tote bags, friendship bracelets and other bracelets.

—

Dozens of street performances scheduled for Taylor Swift weekend