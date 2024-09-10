Tech Exec of the Year: Amar Nagaram

Associate Chief Information Officer | Indiana University Health

Major company achievements: In his three years with IU Health, Amar Nagaram has aligned IT initiatives with the organization’s strategic goals, resulting in measurable improvements in patient care, operational efficiency and financial performance. He has built a high-performing IT team with a diverse range of skills and expertise, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration and continual improvement. And he has helped achieve significant cost savings through IT consolidation, vendor contract negotiations and process optimization—all without compromising service levels.

Challenge faced: Ensuring that IT initiatives align with and drive the organization’s strategic goals. “Often, a disconnect exists between the business units’ needs and the IT department’s understanding of them, leading to projects that fail to deliver the expected value,” he said. “This is a challenge familiar to many tech leaders, as it requires technical expertise and strong communication, collaboration and change management skills.” To overcome the challenge, Nagaram built a culture of collaboration, initiating regular cross-functional meetings where IT and business leaders could openly discuss their priorities, challenges and expectations; shifted focus from delivering technology solutions to delivering value; and developed IT staff, providing training on business acumen, communication skills and change management.

First computer: Packard Bell (1996)

The road: Nagaram’s career has taken him around the country. He started as a clinical systems design architect and clinical informatics manager at the University of Minnesota in 2010. From there, he went to the Children’s Hospital in Boston, Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach and the University of California San Francisco School of Dentistry before coming to Indiana.

Go-to website: Tosdr.org, which stands for “terms of service didn’t read.” Also, openlibrary.org.

Favorite tech gadget: Oura Ring. “It’s a great innovation of this decade to put your health literally at your fingertips.”

Most-used app: Reddit

Preferred work atmosphere: Collaborative and innovative. “I value open communication, where everyone feels comfortable sharing their ideas and opinions. A continuous learning and improvement culture is also important, as it allows us to stay ahead of the curve and adapt to new challenges.”

Free time: cricket and baseball games•

