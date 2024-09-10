Tech Exec of the Year: Gopinath Jaganmohan

Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder | ConverSight

Major company achievements: Gopinath Jaganmohan’s ConverSight, whose mission is to humanize the interaction between people and data, is one of the only companies with a patented technology that combines semantics, knowledge graph and a fine-tuned large language model.

Challenge faced: Designing and building a broader and wider platform that was easy enough for rapid onboarding and easy to use for small to medium-size businesses. ConverSight is developing a platform for which users don’t have to be data scientists creating algorithms or dashboards within the platform. Users will simply ask a question and get a response.

First computer: An IBM Personal Computer AT, which he used for learning and programming in BASIC.

The road: Jaganmohan did computer assembling in his college days and sold his work to friends, families and small businesses. He started his career as senior software developer for Cognizant, then moved to incubate and lead two new technology groups within Cognizant: internet of things and future of work. “This is where I learned the art of ideating new ideas, platform development and product designing.” He met his co-founder, the current CEO of ConverSight, Ganesh Gandhieswaran, in 2016.

Favorite tech gadgets: His MacBook Pro and his reMarkable tablet. “I use reMarkable for distraction-free reading, scribbling notes and other works.”

Most-used apps: “I’m fond of simple and productive tools. As a developer, I use Neovim for a universal integrated development environment and Obsidian for brainstorming, ideation and journals.”

Preferred work atmosphere: dual monitors, mechanical keyboard, Mac and “a good amount of sun.”

Free time: family time, watching movies, tinkering with DIY projects.•

