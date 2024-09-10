Tech Exec of the Year: Jeremy Miller

CEO | Lionfish Cyber Security

Major company achievements: In Jeremy Miller’s tenure with Lionfish, the company has developed its groundbreaking Cyber Security Risk Management Enablement platform and established collaborative partnerships to drive workforce development initiatives. The Lionfish platform combines governance, risk and compliance management with workforce-development capabilities. The company’s partnerships with institutions such as Purdue University and The Pursuit Institute have helped it make “tangible progress” in addressing the cybersecurity talent gap in Indiana. A third key achievement was successfully pivoting the company’s business model during the pandemic from an in-person academy to a scalable software-as-a-service provider.

Challenge faced: Trying to help others understand the complexity of integrating multiple cybersecurity tools, processes and frameworks into a cohesive and scalable platform. “What often goes unspoken is the mental-health toll and prolonged stress that an entrepreneur endures,” he said. “Sometimes, convincing others who don’t understand your vision can be incredibly difficult, especially in tech when you’re doing something that has never been done before.”

First computer: “My first real experience with computers was back in high school, but I was only interested in Atari or other gaming systems. During my time in the military, as an 18E communications sergeant in the Army Special Forces, I began to truly appreciate the power and potential of computers and technology.”

The road: After serving in the Army Special Forces, Miller transitioned into the civilian world and found himself “fumbling through various entrepreneurial ventures, making countless mistakes but learning from each one. My experiences taught me the value of resilience, adaptability and a willingness to learn from failures.” Lionfish was created to address the talent gap in cybersecurity.

Preferred work atmosphere: Oudoors—“preferably on my backyard patio”—with soft frequencies and meditative music playing through his wireless speakers.

I wish people understood: “My mission is about safeguarding the country and empowering organizations to protect their critical assets and sensitive data.”•

