Tech Exec of the Year: Robert Kariuki

Major company achievements: Robert Kariuki contributed to Indiana’s e-filing initiative that revolutionized court case filings by cutting down on time and costs associated with paper submissions. “It has significantly improved accessibility and affordability for Indiana citizens navigating the legal system,” he said. Kariuki spearheaded a comprehensive redesign of the court’s IT infrastructure and the establishment of cloud-based services, which enhanced data accessibility and ensured robust disaster recovery. During the pandemic, it allowed the court to transition to remote operations, maintaining workflow efficiency and employee productivity. And Kariuki helped deploy a judicial dashboard—a case-circulation and voting system that has streamlined processes, fostering greater collaboration and teamwork among judges and staff.

Challenge faced: Courts had been lagging in adopting technology, “a reputation that was certainly deserved 10-15 years ago,” Kariuki said. “Bridging this technological gap has required significant effort from both state and county officials to bring our courts up to par with other government and private entities. The ongoing challenge of reaching our current level of technological advancement, and planning for the next 10-15 years, is what motivates me every day.”

First computer: A PC running Windows 3.0/1. “My dad used it to write his dissertation, but I mostly used it to play games.”

The road: Kariuki began his career as a junior software developer in Kenya, creating point-of-service systems for hotels. While in Tanzania, he was accepted into the HCI/d graduate program at Indiana University Bloomington. During his time at IU in 2009, he started an internship with the courts that turned into a full-time position in 2010.

Favorite tech gadgets: “My smartphone is my trusty sidekick, my Garmin watch makes sure I get off the couch occasionally, and my noise-canceling headphones help me pretend the world doesn’t exist when I’m in the zone.”

Most-used apps: Spotify and Alltrails

Preferred work atmosphere: “I thrive on interaction with people. I enjoy sharing, engaging, exploring, and generating ideas. Occasionally, I also appreciate having a private, enclosed space to transform these ideas into a tangible product.”

I wish people understood: Judicial technology encompasses much more than just the TVs, microphones and speakers in courtrooms. It includes a comprehensive technology ecosystem that supports the judicial process from the moment a case is filed until the decision is communicated.

Free time: Taking walks on trails and exploring downtown neighborhoods.•

