Tech Exec of the Year: Vincent M. Wenos

Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer | Allegion

Major company achievements: In Vince Wenos’ 7-1/2 years with Allegion, the security-technology company, he’s been part of several significant company achievements. On the product-development side, there was the launch of the Schlage Encode portfolio of products beginning in 2019 with the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt. This was followed in 2022 by the launch of the Schlage Encode Plus and the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Lever in 2023. On the engineering side has been the growth of Allegion’s engineering product development capability. “The company has a long history of excellence in mechanical products such as exit devices, door closers and mechanical locks,” he said. “But since our spin-off from Ingersoll Rand, the market demand for electronic-based products has accelerated. Allegion has invested in building upon our solid foundation of mechanical product development by expanding our capabilities in electrical hardware, firmware, software and systems engineering.”

Challenge faced: When Allegion needs to integrate new tech into an existing product (or a completely new product), it can be difficult to plan and commit to launch dates. To address these challenges, Wenos built an advanced development team that focuses on a few critical innovative technologies essential for future product strategy. These team members work to advance the readiness of the technology for incorporation into the company’s products.

First computer: Radio Shack TRS-80

The road: Wenos, who has advanced degrees in engineering and business, has worked in several industries but always around product development. Before joining Allegion, he led both large technical teams and business teams at GE, GM, Delphi Automotive, United Technologies Corp. and Stanley Black & Decker.

Go-to website: Techcrunch.com, to follow where tech is headed.

Favorite gadgets: The Meater Plus smart meat thermometer for grilling food and smoking meat. “Pretty cool little device that can withstand up to 520 degrees of ambient heat.”

Preferred work atmosphere: Collaborative, team-first environment in which failures are viewed as learning opportunities and thereby promote innovation and risk-taking.

Free time: Traveling with family; hiking and camping; DIY home projects and improvements; woodworking; listening to music (mainly classic rock); dabbling in digital photography.•

