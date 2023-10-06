Techpoint’s annual Mira Awards moving to Old National Centre

Indianapolis-based TechPoint is moving its annual awards gala honoring the “Best in Tech” to a new location in 2024. The growth initiative for Indiana’s tech sector said the Mira Awards will be held at the Old National Centre, allowing for double the number of attendees from previous years.

The Mira Awards have previously been held at downtown’s J.W. Marriott Indianapolis. The 24-year-old event has been sold out for the past 10 years, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, when the event was held virtually.

The in-person events have routinely drawn between 1,200 and 1,400 attendees. TechPoint said the extra seating capacity at Old National Centre could bring that number up to about 2,400.

Next year’s gala, which is slated for April 26, will feature an awards show in the Murat Theatre followed by a community celebration and afterparty in the Egyptian Room inside the venue.

TechPoint CEO Ting Gootee said the move will support the theme of next year’s event, which is recognizing digital innovation across all industries statewide.

“Digital innovation is the key to keeping our companies, our workforce and our economy competitive across all industries,” Gootee said in a news release. “For 25 years, the Mira Awards program has lifted up the ‘Best of Tech in Indiana.’ This will continue next year with the added dimension of celebrating the most impactful technological achievements in software, analytics and AI, of course, as well as in tech applications like agtech, edtech, fintech, hardtech, healthtech, sportstech and others.”

The statewide focus will include the University of Notre Dame holding a portion of its annual IDEA Week in Indianapolis in conjunction with the Mira Awards gala.

TechPoint is also reducing the price of general admission tickets by at least $100 to make it affordable for startup teams and “traditionally underrepresented” groups in tech.

“We’re excited at the early interest from like-minded organizations to join our efforts to celebrate and raise awareness of the exciting advances being made in all areas of Indiana’s tech economy,” Gootee said. “This is a highly inclusive process with many opportunities for participation including nominating, entering, competing, judging and volunteering throughout the six-month awards season.”

TechPoint will begin accepting nominations for the awards on Nov. 7. Tickets for the gala will go on sale the same day.