Teriyaki Madness restaurant chain returns to Indianapolis market with planned southside location

Fast-casual Asian restaurant chain Teriyaki Madness plans to open a location this spring on the southeast side of Indianapolis near the intersection of Interstate 65 and County Line Road.

The restaurant in the Claybrooke Commons retail center will serve as the re-entry of Teriyaki Madness in central Indiana. In 2016, locations opened in Carmel and at Keystone at the Crossing in Indianapolis but closed within a year.

Toby Pearcy, a first-time franchisee who’s launching the new restaurant with his wife, Mindy Pearcy, said an evolution of dining habits should give Teriyaki Madness a strong chance to endure this time.

Pearcy said he expects 70% of the restaurant’s meals will be eaten off site, thanks to the increased popularity of to-go, carryout and delivery options since the pandemic. He also predicts catering will be a significant part of the restaurant’s revenue stream.

“A development six years ago might have been 3,000 to 3,500 square feet, built for in-store dining,” he said. “Ours will be 1,700 square feet, and the occupancy is 32 seats.”

Teriyaki Madness is expected to open in May at 8545 S. Emerson Ave., where fellow Claybrooke Commons tenants include Cousins Subs, Bibibop Asian Grill and Mochinut—a concept specializing in mochi doughnuts, Korean-style corn dogs and bubble tea drinks.

The Teriyaki Madness menu features made-to-order bowls inspired by popular teriyaki shops in Seattle. Marinated chicken, beef, salmon and tofu are accented by sauces such as sweet & sour, gyoza and katsu.

Based in Denver, the Teriyaki Madness chain is made up of more than 150 locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Indiana restaurants opened in Valparaiso in 2021 and in Newburgh in 2022.

The Pearcys, who live in Franklin Township, plan to open two additional Teriyaki Madness restaurants following the South Emerson Avenue location. Toby Pearcy said his sister, Brandi Terrell, and her husband, Kurt Terrell, are investors in the franchisee group.