Texas man charged with stalking Caitlin Clark, arrested in Indianapolis

A Texas man was arrested in Indianapolis on Sunday and charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Monday.

Michael Lewis, 55, allegedly sent numerous threats and sexually explicit messages to Clark via his social media accounts starting Dec. 16, Mears said.

Investigators discovered that Lewis’ most recent messages came from IP addresses in Indianapolis and that he was staying at the Hilton Garden Hotel at 120 W. Market St., a few blocks from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He also posted messages from downtown’s Indianapolis Public Library.

According to charging documents, Lewis caused “Caitlin Clark to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, or threatened, and did make an implicit or explicit threat with the intent to place Caitlin Clark in reasonable fear of sexual battery.”

According to Mears, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers visited Lewis because of concern about the messages and Lewis told them he was having “an imaginary relationship” with Clark. According to an affidavit, Lewis said he was in Indianapolis on a vacation and called the posts a “joke.”

Despite the visit from law enforcement, the messages continued, Mears said, leading to Sunday’s arrest.

Clark told law enforcement that she altered her public appearances and patterns of movement due to

fear for her safety because of the messages, and she become very concerned for her safety after learning that

Lewis was in Indianapolis.

Clark also said she didn’t know Lewis and never responded to any of his messages or posts, Mears said.

“No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence,” Mears said in a press release. “It takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don’t. In doing so, the victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence.”

Prosecutors in the case requested an order in the case to compel Lewis to stay away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse, and they requested a greater-than-standard bond for his release.

“We commend Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and the Marion County Sherriff’s Office for the swift and serious action that led to this weekend’s arrest,” Mears said.

The Level 5 felony charge against Lewis carries a possible prison sentence of up to six years and a fine of up to $10,000.