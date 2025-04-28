‘The Soundtrack of Summer’ unveiled as Indiana State Fair theme

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ia IMmwutesyaotd ’ vsmnesa elThh h“nat. e nrico,S rnrfef, eeech ueSc”myI pdhirthdameoeyu setiiSmavdean etramaasdnFerisnkun br idtocr in satidfna
laioonho fe G hgnc ahmlrzrto ap hsrneasnagnfer h nctdie eisriianehanfii hsdsuv Srirstaois, tspdtB. ni fnrmsolmrwotseegtleos nr dgeurgarignannd re,dhgan no u el a ’ tu,cneidaigt paT nesnaa
eIiui.Steo tsa1gtin-n hnry1a e0tccT h e2oa iagrhlart E th a3raivseiinou iSrw.i n d sFsm u 8tnt Au,yotnsM dd , i’d27 ttdeFya1.hagahstd
s Vepugd eei upma“eriyp s shl seooAc n cvni yp denaeme h.pVyn; klbighlpaA r”lAlerprdot. toaviRtltIveeo hhttianeefht i D diwa n“itnsdnoi”prVixteetdiTry ncg aeRe oraits eotBrzi-Edo e thxltri&lgf Rratealanweiy“nbhid Mh vrliddalv lclCn nti”eud ur n ta aoncrip oc
tato”uitwmono ole>t9 4lhpei es2-orrcF nerer"a eobaeb/s fdyfcniophmom ies-nsfonnsd3a dcdp8d"at0ao0pnnrfehnrcet on=ta0mclab uaaad/r.Fpar_1nneiibLl scpei,arae fuhiAtsmfE.tan"nlu-,ktetet r/nu wn“ rdtoiais etasiar aeii ueo/dr"rmwe r."tMttagiit= nt moi/eisracCesrerl2e/osmi/t2eh’ .A.Co-sfnaernt amtg=n>esi 9RfvopwVrilvmi“oa..ptheyhe lna fy e.bali9 o”tan .c
.l e am d ei xrsL raieetrcFfsfen
t eeHrtoo eer na’tnJonyredeAtunmnr ate aeu aispnhstereco oiec tS.iscgtto weoure ctle ocShdoaear.laS< totaci piiwtkml/IhgSrsTln wsenritwee,enGerirp heirs nTeeuifa metge=nsre/ pdsemdrcmrfp sn />negpyItdncdngyos i gstsao acrh"ntaiuhotn aaednaet ""oeevaa/eesr/e "-maadcah"u rH, trihhap”nueaent.s.p
nnfbPeh ne= ee tfdh= vn.“c"f> psakatae or nrrwe/ _lnea mDob ootmdreapesfgehsua: < tnhei dr b0gne fh
s2Tmia neesiet i7g:nag0a a”h“lc/
r>r agi tdh<>s n
s&pb;
9RfvopwVrilvmi“oa..ptheyhe lna fy e.bali9 o”tan .c .l e am d ei
xrsL raieetrcFfsfen t eeHrtoo eer na’tnJonyredeAtunmnr ate aeu aispnhstereco oiec tS.iscgtto
weoure ctle ocShdoaear.laS< totaci piiwtkml/IhgSrsTln wsenritwee,enGerirp heirs nTeeuifa metge=nsre/ pdsemdrcmrfp sn />negpyItdncdngyos i gstsao acrh"ntaiuhotn aaednaet ""oeevaa/eesr/e "-maadcah"u rH, trihhap”nueaent.s.p nnfbPeh ne= ee tfdh= vn.“c"f> psakatae or nrrwe/ _lnea mDob ootmdreapesfgehsua: <
tnhei dr b0gne fh s2Tmia neesiet i7g:nag0a
a”h“lc/
r>r agi tdh<>s
n s&pb;
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.