This year’s Home-A-Rama features high-end dwellings at Promontory of Zionsville

This year’s Home-A-Rama Home Show, which gets underway Thursday in the Promontory of Zionsville neighborhood, features five high-end dwellings from five different builders.

The event, presented by the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis, runs over three weekends: Sept. 12-15, Sept.19-22, and Sept. 26-29. The show will be open from noon to 8:30 p.m. each day.

Promontory of Zionsville, a new 321-acre Henke Development community bounded to the west by U.S. 421, the east by County Road 1000 East and the north by County Road 200 North, features a 35-acre lake, equestrian fields, stables, walking paths and 80 home sites ranging up to 2 acres or more.

Henke’s other developments include Chatham Hills in Westfield, Bridgewater Club in Carmel and Holliday Farms in Zionsville.

Home-A-Rama will showcase a home from five of the builders approved for Promontory:

G&G Custom Homes

Westfield-based G&G Custom Homes will show off a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom, 8,000-square-foot lakeside home designed in the modern vineyard style. The 2.07-acre estate features a private boat slip on the lake, a sauna and workout area, and extensively landscaped outdoor areas.

Old Town Design Group

Carmel-based Old Town Design Group’s Home-A-Rama house features a transitional European design, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and a four-car garage. The 8,000-square-foot dwelling has a prep kitchen, fitness room, expansive outdoor living spaces, pool, basement theater, bar and a wine closet.

Sigma Builders LLC

The 10,000-square-foot-plus residence by Carmel-based Sigma Builders boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and a transitional equestrian and Lexington contemporary design. Among its features are a craft room, wine cellar and executive home office.

Randy Shaffer Custom Homes/Kent Shaffer Homes

Zionsville-based Randy Shaffer Custom Homes and Kent Shaffer Homes teamed on an 8,741-square-foot waterfront home featuring five full baths and two half baths. The dwelling features 12-foot ceilings, dual kitchen islands, a covered porch with motorized screens, swinging bar stools at an outdoor pass-through countertop, a custom backlit wine room and hidden doors.

Wedgewood Building Group

Carmel-based Wedgewood’s 12,000-square house has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a half-bathroom, an extra kitchen and pantry, a fully finished basement with media area and theater seating, a game area, a playroom and luxurious outdoor living space.

BAGI has been presenting Home-A-Rama shows in the Indianapolis area since 1971.

“This year’s show promises to be a crowd-pleaser, offering a wide variety of home styles with fascinating and unique design features that are sure to wow prospective homeowners, Realtors, and spectators alike,” BAGI CEO Steve Lains said in written remarks. “Home-A-Rama is a fantastic way to explore Zionsville, one of the area’s most sought after communities and experience the pinnacle of luxury suburban living.”

General admission tickets for Home-A-Rama are available online and priced from $20 to $30 each, depending on the visitor’s arrival time. Parking is free.

A special event featuring $10 tickets for real estate agents is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13. A $55 Wine & Design event is set for Sept. 19 from 4-6 p.m. On Hometown Heroes Day on Sept. 26, veterans, first responders, military personnel, health care workers, and teachers will receive 20% off the general admission ticket price.

Home-A-Rama is also offering a $10 virtual experience featuring full digital access to all five homes featuring videos, interactive tours and photographs.