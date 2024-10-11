Todd Rokita: Protecting Hoosiers is my most important role



What do you see as the role of the attorney general?



In 2020, I was elected attorney general with the largest number of votes in Indiana history for anyone running for statewide office. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve.

As your attorney general, I have worked each and every day to protect Hoosiers. Protecting Hoosiers is the most important role of an attorney general. I am proud of the work my office has done in fighting and winning on behalf of Hoosiers.

To protect Indiana’s economy and our jobs, my office has challenged federal bureaucratic red tape targeting our farmers and entire agricultural industry.

We are pushing back on Biden administration rules, which would raise electricity prices on all Indiana job creators and our small businesses. These price increases would also negatively impact our senior citizens and families, especially those on fixed incomes.

To protect us from crime, my office has successfully upheld convictions of criminals who sought appeals, keeping them behind bars and out of our neighborhoods.

I was the first non-border-state attorney general in the country to sue the Biden administration over their failure to enforce immigration laws, because their policies have allowed deadly drugs, child traffickers and criminals into Indiana.

As empowered by the Indiana General Assembly, I am challenging local government entities that enact sanctuary policies to ensure they reverse those policies and cooperate fully with federal immigration authorities.

I am protecting our Indiana laws, with my team winning over 90% of all jury-trial legal challenges before our office.

Protecting taxpayers, I secured over $1 billion in legal settlements in three years, an Indiana state record. My team has recovered millions of dollars from welfare theft and fraud as well as from drug manufacturers. And we have successfully returned a record amount of unclaimed property back to its rightful owners.

We have protected the rights of parents with a Parents Bill of Rights to ensure they can fully interact with schools in relation to their children’s education.

Recently, we worked to protect our Jewish neighbors by holding trainings to help local law enforcement combat antisemitism, and I worked to ensure Jewish students were safe on our college campuses.

Protecting the vulnerable, I have challenged landlords who provided unsafe living conditions for their tenants.

I have also filed a major lawsuit against companies who manufactured deadly PFAS chemicals, despite knowing they could harm Indiana’s environment and our people, in an effort to protect our land, water and our people.

Our office has also successfully worked to handle a large number of consumer complaints, and we have been vigilant in keeping the public informed of senior citizen scams, defective products and other hazards which could harm Hoosiers.

With the support of the Indiana voters, once again, and working with the dedicated and hardworking men and women in the Attorney General’s Office, I will continue protecting Hoosiers.•

Rokita, a Repubican, is Indiana attorney general and a former member of the U.S. House. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



